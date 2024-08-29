Man Utd vs Liverpool prediction: Late goal drama and Salah to strike again

Man United vs Liverpool betting tips

Manchester United host Liverpool on Sunday (4pm, Sky Sports Main Event) in the first landmark fixture of the new Premier League season and despite this encounter coming so early in the campaign, all signs point to this being an entertaining encounter.

With the new top flight term only two games old and form traditionally going out the window when these rivals meet, it’s not the easiest of betting heats to get a read on when looking at this game with online bookmakers.

On one hand, United will be desperate for a decent showing at home and looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at Brighton, with the winner coming deep in injury time.

They also looked less than convincing in the opening game of the season, when a solitary goal from new signing Joshua Zirkzee gave them a 1-0 home win over Fulham.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have won both of their opening games 2-0, with Mohamed Salah scoring once in each win, alongside goals from fellow forwards Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Wins over Brentford and Ipswich are one thing, but this clash at Old Trafford will be a real litmus test of the early days of Arne Slot’s reign as Liverpool as he prepares to pit his wits against fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag.

The last time the compatriots met, Ten Hag’s Ajax beat Feyenoord 3-2, which secured the double over Slot’s side after the earlier encounter ended 2-0.

How Ten Hag would love a repeat of those outcomes against Slot’s new team, although it is the Merseysiders who look the more likely to come out on top.

Man United v Liverpool preview: Reds to have too much upfront

Football betting sites having United as the slight favourite for this latest encounter between England’s two most successful clubs, but it is Liverpool, seeking a first win at Old Trafford since 2021, who have looked the better side in the embryonic stages of this season.

The Reds’ frontline has hit the ground running and they are yet to concede a goal in either outing so far.

Due to the nature of the game, you wouldn’t rule out a United goal but one is unlikely to be enough when you consider their frailties at the back.

The opening day 1-0 win over Fulham was United’s first clean sheet at home since 9 March, when they beat Everton 2-0. The games that followed included a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, a 4-2 win over Sheffield United and a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

You can get both teams to score and Liverpool to win at 2/1 on certain betting apps, but we are drawn to the correct score market and the visitors to win 2-1 at a sizeable 17/2.

Man United v Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win 2-1 - 17/2 Bet365

Man United v Liverpool betting tips: Late goals again

Both of United’s goals so far this season have come in the second half, but it’s not just late goals scored which has been a problem under Ten Hag.

Saturday’s injury-time winner from Brighton was the club’s sixth stoppage-time defeat since 2022, which is the highest in the league during the same period.

Overall, Ten Hag’s United have conceded 13 goals that have caused them to draw or lose a game in additional time.

‘Fergie time’ was a term long associated with the Red Devils who had a habit of scoring very late goals under Sir Alex Ferguson, in fact during his 26-and-a-half years in charge they only lost eight times to goals scored in the 90th minute and beyond!

So to already have bypassed that number might mean poor match fitness or a lack of concentration could be the issue for United, and Liverpool will no doubt be aware of those statistics.

Three of Liverpool’s four goals so far this season have come after the break and it may take a little while for this game to come to life, much like the last time these two met.

Liverpool lead 1-0 at half-time on that occasion, only for the game to finish 2-2.

Man United v Liverpool prediction 2: Second half to be the highest scoring - 19/20 Betfred

Man United v Liverpool tips: Salah at the double

Salah has been quick to dismiss any thoughts he might be looking to leave Liverpool with a bright start to the season and carries a big threat once more on Sunday.

The Egyptian, who scored 18 Premier League goals last season, has two goals and one assist already, as well as five shots on target. In contrast, United as a team have only have had only nine shots on target.

When a player has scored as many as Salah has in the League - 159 to be precise - he likes playing most teams, but he does have impressive numbers against this weekend’s opponents.

So far, he has 11 goals and three assists in 13 appearances against the Red Devils in the league, and has also scored three goals in two FA Cup meetings.

Equally as impressive is his strike rate at Old Trafford. Salah has scored nine goals in his last six trips down the M62, including a hat-trick in the Reds’ last win at United, the 5-0 demolition in October 2021.

Man United v Liverpool prediction 3: Salah to score 2 or more - 13/2 William Hill

