Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Saturday evening, hoping that their recent form against the Blues counts for something as they look to move up the Premier League table (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 12 home league games against Chelsea, winning five and drawing seven since a 0-1 defeat in May 2013.

This season, though, things aren’t quite as rosy. They currently sit 14th in the table with just four points from their opening four games, which has again piled the pressure on manager Ruben Amorim.

The former Sporting boss, who took charge in November, has won just 17 of his 48 games in charge. Just eight of those victories have come in the Premier League, and three of those were against last season’s relegated sides.

That form has left Amorim second favourite to be the next manager sacked, with betting sites pricing him at 9/4 to leave in the near future.

They started the campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal and a 1-1 draw with Fulham before securing their first three points with a 3-2 win over Burnley thanks to a penalty from Bruno Fernandes in added time.

They were convincingly beaten 3-0 last time out in the first Manchester derby of the season, to leave them four points and nine places below Saturday’s opponents.

It’s still early in the season, and we know things can change in an instant, but a positive United showing is desperately needed, especially at home, if Amorim is to keep the fans and players on side.

Chelsea have carried on where they left off last season, finishing fourth, winning the Conference League and the Club World Cup.

They are unbeaten in the league with two wins and two draws so far. Their wins came against West Ham and Fulham and were sandwiched between draws against Crystal Palace.

Their first trip out of London ended in defeat, though, when old rival Harry Kane scored twice in Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League away at Bayern Munich.

Manchester United vs Chelsea betting preview: All square again?

We have already mentioned Chelsea’s poor form at Old Trafford, but their win rate of just 18% (six victories in 33 attempts) is their lowest away to any side they have visited more than ten times in the Premier League.

Their last league victory came in May 2013, when Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game three minutes from time, before he then went on to spend eight years at United.

Wins by either side are few and far between as it's the most drawn fixture in Premier League history. There have been 27 draws and 14 of them have come at the home of United, including four of their last seven meetings.

Based on those numbers, it might be a surprise that football betting sites are offering 14/5 on another draw this weekend.

Another statistic that might surprise bettors is that only Manchester City (8.5) have a higher expected goals total than United (8.3) so far, but at the other end of the pitch, only Burnley (9.4), Aston Villa (7.4) and Wolves (7.2) have a higher xG against than them.

The signings of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were much needed, and although they have only scored five times in their last four matches at home, United have had 94 shots, attempting at least 20 in every game, so Chelsea will need to be at their defensive best.

Man Utd vs Chelsea prediction: Draw & BTTS - 7/2 BetVictor

Pedro to haunt United again

Joao Pedro has been a revelation since signing for Chelsea from Brighton in July. He scored three goals in three appearances at the Club World Cup to help his new side lift the trophy and recoup some of his £60m transfer fee.

He has carried on that form this season, and no one in the league has more goal involvements so far, with two goals and three assists.

He also has a great record against United with three goals in five games, including a 90th-minute winner at the Amex last season and the third goal in a 3-1 win at Old Trafford the season before.

Man Utd vs Chelsea prediction: Pedro to score or assist - 11/10 William Hill

