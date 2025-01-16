Man Utd vs Southampton LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crucial Premier League clash
Ruben Amorim’s side need better performances as they look to improve their league position
Manchester United host Southampton at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to build on recent positive results.
For all the praise United have received after their draw against Liverpool and victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup, they remain in 15th in the table and need to pick up wins quickly if they are to climb towards the top half. This evening’s match presents the perfect chance to make a positive start, as they face a Southampton side who sit bottom of the table with just six points so far this season.
The Saints’ struggles have continued even since the arrival of new manager Ivan Juric, with one draw and three losses in the league since the Croatian’s arrival in mid-December. They in also in desperate need of points and will see this United team as vulnerable enough to beat.
Follow all the Premier League action from Old Trafford below:
Set piece improvements needed
Nine of United's 28 Premier League goals conceded this season have been headers, while nine have also come from corners; both league-high ratios of 32%
Unwanted records for Amorim
Since Ruben Amorim's appointment, United have won just eight league points from a possible 27.
They would be in the relegation zone based on their form over the last six matches. Only Leicester City and Southampton have amassed fewer than their four points during this period.
The Red Devils could also lose four top-flight games in a row at home for the first time since 1930.
A lack of goals and a lack of wins
Southampton have scored only 12 league goals this season - the lowest tally of any side in the top five tiers of English football.
They are winless in their last 17 Premier League away games, their longest stretch of top-flight matches on the road without a victory since a sequence of 19 fixtures ended in February 1986.
Saints on course for relegation
Southampton are statistically the worst-ever side after 20 games of a Premier League season: their tally of six points is the same as Sunderland's 19 years ago but Saints have a worse goal difference of -32.
The lowest points a team has had at the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign and avoided relegation is 10 by West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05.
United's awful run
Manchester United have lost five of their last seven Premier League matches, winning just once.
They have lost three successive Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford for the first time in 45 years.
Saints improving at Old Trafford
Southampton lost 13 of the first 14 Premier League away meetings but have subsequently been defeated on just three of their last 10 visits to Old Trafford.
However, Saints have won only two league games at Old Trafford since 1988.
Manchester United vs Southampton
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games against Southampton (seven wins, eight draws), since a 1-0 home loss in January 2016.
Southampton clash will reveal Manchester United’s true nature, says Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim believes he will learn more about his Manchester United players from their clash with bottom-of-the-table Southampton than he did from the trips to Liverpool and Arsenal.
New head coach Amorim wants to see how his team play with the pressure of being expected to win against Saints, who have only recorded one league victory and taken just six points so far this season.
