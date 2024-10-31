Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sir Dave Brailsford has dropped a major hint that Ruben Amorim will be Manchester United’s next manager, appearing to tell fans outside Old Trafford that the deal was “done”.

United have been in talks with Sporting CP this week about prising the highly regarded manager away from the Portuguese champions, after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday.

Sporting are holding out for a total compensation package that could top €15m as United seek to bring in two of Amorim’s assistants, Carlos Fernandes and Adelio Candido, as part of the deal.

Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge of the Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City on Wednesday night, and the interim manager oversaw a 5-2 win.

Sir Dave Brailsford confirms to the Manchester United fans that the deal for Ruben Amorim is DONE! #MUFC [via @AmorimEra_] pic.twitter.com/OrevZchP7T — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 30, 2024

Before kick-off, Brailsford was greeted by fans outside Old Trafford, and video footage captured him the Ineos director of sport saying: “Yeah, it’s done.”

But Sporting denied that any agreement for the head coach’s departure has been reached in a statement to A Bola, adding that they have “not yet received any amount regarding the termination clause”.

Reports suggest the Portuguese champions want Amorim, who has a 30-day notice period, to oversee their final three matches before November’s international break – a period in which United host Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester.

Ruben Amorim was in the Sporting dugout on Tuesday night (Ana Brigida/AP) ( AP )

Van Nistelrooy appears likely to at least take charge against the Blues on Sunday, even if official confirmation of Amorim’s appointment comes before the weekend.

The former striker will preview the Chelsea clash at Carrington on Thursday afternoon, with the quick turnaround from the Leicester win key in United’s decision for him to skip the post-match press conference.

Van Nistelrooy spoke after a night when Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes scored a brace apiece, with Alejandro Garnacho striking the other to set-up a quarter-final at Tottenham.

“Five goals but I have to say the chances against West Ham, Fenerbahce and Crystal Palace, we created so much more bigger chances and couldn’t finish,” he said. “All of a sudden we had some luck on our side and that made it a great night.”