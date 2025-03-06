Real Sociedad vs Man Utd LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Garnacho starts
The Europa League is Man Utd’s final chance for silverware this season after their FA Cup exit last weekend
Manchester United are in San Sebastian tonight for the first leg of their last-16 Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.
It’s last chance saloon for Ruben Amorim’s side, who were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fifth round on Sunday. Their loss to Fulham, which went to penalties, brought an end to their cup title defence and means the Europa League is their final hope for silverware this season.
Happily for Amorim, the Europa League has been one slightly brighter spot in the Red Devils’ underwhelming season. They finished third in the league phase and are the only unbeaten team left in the competition, while their opponents come into this tie reeling from 1-0 and 4-0 defeats to Real Madrid and Barcelona in their last two matches.
Injuries and a smaller squad could factor into how tonight’s match plays out but if United can avoid defeat they’ll have a strong chance at progressing from the tie with the second leg at Old Trafford.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Man Utd team changes
Ruben Amorim makes three changes to the Manchester United team that lost to Fulham in the FA Cup last weekend.
Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen drop out with Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho brought in.
Real Sociedad line-up
Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Elustondo, Aguerd, Zubeldia, Munoz; Mendez, Turrientes, Sucic; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea
Subs: Marrero, Oskarsson, Becker, Lopez, Olasagasti, Sergio Gomez, Traore, Aramburu, Marin, Martin, Beitia, Mariezkurrena
Manchester United line-up versus Real Sociedad
Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Hojlund, Garnacho
Maguire and Ugarte are out
Manchester United are without 11 first-team players in Spain, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte joining the injury list after picking up issues in the loss to Fulham.
“Small things,” Ruben Amorim said of the absent duo. “We are being careful because in this moment we cannot allow us to lose more players for a long time.
“So, we are taking care of them in Carrington and they cannot play in this game because it will be a greater risk.”
Amorim has belief
Asked ahead of the last-16 first-leg clash if he still has the belief that he can turn the club around, the head coach said:
“Yes. What I mean is that we have to think of the club as a long project and not just solve things in this moment and if we win the Europa League we’ll be in an amazing position in the next years.
“Because the problems continue here, even with Champions League, so that’s what I want to say.
“I know you guys make accounts of my season so I’m just trying to show that I don’t care and I’m really confident on the big goal of this club. That’s all. I’m trying to show the big picture to our supporters.”
Ruben Amorim aware of ‘consequences’ for Manchester United’s ‘lack of results’
Ruben Amorim remains convinced he is the man to turn Manchester United around but knows there are “consequences” for poor form as he leads his misfiring, absentee-hit side to Real Sociedad.
Erik ten Hag’s successor has endured more downs than ups since taking over in November, with the Red Devils languishing 14th in the Premier League and exiting the FA Cup at home to Fulham on Sunday.
More from Zubeldia
The Spanish defender added: "We have to focus on ourselves, play our game, be at our best.
“If we do that we will be able to compete. We will analyse the rival but we also need to focus on our own game.
“The support our fans give us is incredible. You see it in every game at home.
“The strength they give us is fundamental and even more so in a game like tomorrow's."
'These games don't happen every day'
Real Sociedad defender, Igor Zubeldia, is eager to play against Man Utd again.
Before the match he said: "These games don't happen every day.
“It's the fourth time I've faced them but I'm as motivated and eager as I was the first time.
“We have to enjoy this as much as possible, go out as if it were a final and get a good result."
Pre-match thoughts from Imanol Alguacil
About Manchester United the Real Sociedad coach: "They are a great team, with a great history, that we are competing against them is something positive.
“They have a great team, with a great coach. Even though they are not getting results in the league, they are doing things well.
“Tomorrow, I expect a great rival, not because of their history, but because of their players."
'We have to give everything'
Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil says his team need to ‘give everything’ if they hope to beat Man Utd tonight.
Alguacil said: "Whenever I face a big team, I think that we can win if we do certain things.
“If not, I wouldn't be here. However, you have to be sensible and recognise what's ahead. Without [Man Utd] being brilliant and with us playing our best game, we could lose because of the quality we have.
“We will have to give everything."
