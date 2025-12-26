Man United vs Newcastle live: Hosts without Bruno Fernandes for Boxing Day battle in Premier League
Newcastle bid to beat Manchester United for a third game in a row for the first time since 1922
Manchester United and Newcastle will be hoping for a Christmas boost as they battle on Boxing Day.
It is a lighter portion of top-flight festive football than usual, with a full slate of weekend action leaving this as the sole Premier League fixture on Friday. It is nevertheless an intriguing encounter between two sides experiencing not dissimilar seasons plagued by inconsistency.
Hosts Manchester United begin the evening three points ahead of their visitors and eyeing a spot in the top five with victory. They were beaten at Aston Villa last Sunday, though, and will be tested by the absence of Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder suffered a soft-tissue issue in that game. Can Newcastle take advantage? Eddie Howe’s side have endured a frustrating run and need three points to keep in touch with the pack in the chase for European places.
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash with our live blog below:
What's at stake between Man Utd and Newcastle?
Manchester United can go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea and Liverpool with a win.
Newcastle United can go level on points with Manchester United with a win - they could even go above the into seventh if they win by three goals...
Ruben Amorim calls Bruno Fernandes 'impossible to replace'
So no Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United tonight then - and Ruben Amorim has called his captain “impossible to replace” and he urged the rest of his squad to step up in the absence of their talisman.
“A lot of people need to step up. It’s not just the creation,” Amorim said. “On every set-piece, he is the guy organising the team and that is a good opportunity for everyone to step up and realise we can’t rely on one player for everything. Sometimes we rely on Bruno for the organisation and creation.
“It’s an opportunity for other players to step up and show the leadership we need in the team.”
Manchester United and Newcastle's contrasting Boxing Day records
This is the only Premier League game to be played on Boxing Day - and, if there was an all-time Premier League table for matches played on December 26, these two teams would be at opposite ends of the table.
Manchester United have the most Boxing Day wins in Premier League history, with 22, while Newcastle have the most defeats, with 16.
Jack and Tyler Fletcher both in Manchester United squad
Jack and Tyler Fletcher, the 18-year-old sons of former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher, are both in Ruben Amorim’s squad tonight. Jack made his debut in the defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday - while Shea Lacey is also on the bench.
What is Manchester United's record without Bruno Fernandes?
It’s not good folks. Since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Manchester United have failed to win any of their seven Premier League games without Bruno Fernandes in the starting lineup, losing six of those. They also scored just four goals across those matches.
Lisandro Martinez makes first United start since long-term injury
Ruben Amorim has assembled a trio of left-footed centre-backs, with Lisandro Martinez making his first start of the season as captain, while Leny Yoro drops out of the Manchester United team, so we will have to see who is on the right of the back three. Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro are paired in a midfield without Bruno Fernandes.
Newcastle are unchanged, so Lewis Miley plays right-back again. Manchester United have a very good first-half record but rarely win second halves, while Newcastle drop a lot of points from winning positions. So perhaps both sides will be ahead at the break and neither will win.
Newcastle United unchanged from Chelsea draw
Newcastle are unchanged from the 2-2 draw against Chelsea but Eddie Howe’s side are looking much stronger on the bench - with Joelinton and Nick Pope returning from injury. Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock all add to Howe’s options, too.
Newcastle XI: Ramsdale, Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon
Subs: Pope, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Willock, A. Murphy, Shahar, Neave, Alabi
Lisandro Martinez replaces Leny Yoro as Casemiro returns
Ruben Amorim has made two changes to his side. The injured Bruno Fernandes is replaced by the returning Casemiro, who is back from suspension, while in defence Lisandro Martinez comes in for Leny Yoro and could start in the middle of the defence. Martinez is also captain.
Manchester United v Newcastle team news and line-ups
