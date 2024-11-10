Why is Manchester United vs Leicester not on TV?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United play their final match under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy as Leicester City return to Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim will take charge on Monday after being named Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor, but Van Nistelrooy has done the club proud after stepping in.

The former striker oversaw a thumping 5-2 win over Leicester in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in his first match, followed by a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League and a 2-0 victory over PAOK in the Europa League.

Steve Cooper’s Leicester made wholesale changes for the Carabao Cup tie, so they should be stronger opposition for their second trip to Old Trafford in two weeks. The Foxes sit two points behind United in the table.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Manchester United vs Leicester?

The Premier League match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday 10 November at Old Trafford.

Why is it not on TV?

The match was originally scheduled to be played at 3pm on Saturday 9 November, but was moved because of United’s involvement in the Europa League. As the match was not originally scheduled for TV broadcast, it cannot be picked up now in the UK.

Sky Sports are instead showing Nottingham Forest’s home match against Newcastle at 2pm, followed by the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at 4:30pm.

What is the team news?

Ruud van Nistelrooy said there wasn’t much team news to provide after the 2-0 win over PAOK, but he was hoping Amad Diallo would be fit after scoring twice in an impressive display.

Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Antony returned to the squad and should be available, while Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw are back in training but are not expected to return until after the international break.

Boubakary Soumare could get his first Premier League start of the season in place of Wilfred Ndidi, while Jordan Ayew may have to settle for a place on the bench despite scoring another late goal in the draw at Ipswich.

Possible line-ups

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Leicester City: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Mavidid, Buonanotte, Fatawu; Vardy