Ruud Van Nistelrooy reveals Man Utd stance over new striker signing ahead of Ruben Amorim arrival

Manchester United need a prolific striker to challenge for major honours, Ruud Van Nistelrooy has conceded ahead of Ruben Amorim’s arrival next week.

The Dutch coach finishes his spell in charge as interim head coach of the Red Devils against Leicester this weekend.

One of United’s major issues is a lack of goals, with Alejandro Garnacho the only player with more than one goal in the Premier League this term.

open image in gallery Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy hopes to return to the club as manager one day ( PA Wire )

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has scored 23 times in 17 games this term, has been linked with a move to follow Amorim to Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy revealed the club is working to solve their goalscoring problem internally, but admits finding a proven goalscorer is a priority.

“I agree that when you want to be a successful side in the Premier League and in Europe, which is what the build is all about, you need a certain amount of goals,” the Dutch coach said.

open image in gallery Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to Manchester United ( Getty Images )

“That is clear. That is why the best teams in the world have those players. At the moment, we have players who get a certain amount of goals and assists but they are in an age where they still need to be developed.

“There is potential they will be and the belief is there they can. That's where we are at this moment.”

Van Nistelrooy also provided an update on his future, maintaining he is still committed to to the club for two seasons.

“I think the appetite to build further within this club is stronger than the other bit [be his own man],” Van Nistelrooy said. “For this moment, as I said, I made a deliberate decision to step in this role for two seasons and take it from there. These four games haven’t changed that.

“I thought this through well when I came here as assistant manager. I knew coming to Manchester United was a special occasion and I felt I wanted to be part of this journey in the assistant role. I have clear ambitions to manage, I signed a two-year deal as an assistant, and I'm still in the same frame of mind.”