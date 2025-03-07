Ruben Amorim tells Manchester United players to stop ‘fighting’ with each other

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has told his players to stop “fighting” with each other after Rasmus Hojlund’s frustrated reaction towards Diogo Dalot in the 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad.

Striker Hojlund, who has not scored in 19 games for United, was furious with Dalot when the wing-back failed to cross the ball to him in the 19th minute. Dalot instead cut-back to Alejandro Garnacho.

Hojlund would have had an open shot at goal, with Amorim saying that Dalot’s decision was “not the best”, and the 22-year-old Dane did not hold back as he remonstrated towards his team-mate.

open image in gallery Manchester United had to settle for a draw at Real Sociedad despite taking the lead (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Amorim lamented United’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal after Mikel Oyarzabal’s 70th-minute penalty cancelled out Joshua Zirkzee’s opener in the last-16 first leg in Spain, but said his players must stick together.

“I think it’s hard to say but I’m just imagining Diogo doesn’t know for sure Rasmus has the advantage and he felt that he had a lot of time to think the play," Amorim told reporters afterwards.

“One thing for sure is they are really anxious to score goals and to win games so they are doing all the best. And sometimes they want the best way in that position but are not deciding the best way in their position.

"Was a clear position, Rasmus did really well, Dalot did really well, the decision was not the best, the important thing is to move on and not fighting. Let’s move on to the next game.

"He (Hojlund) is trying really hard, he gave everything, he made the runs. We know that Sociedad has the high line, he uses his pace to win and to fight.

"And the other thing is he’s going to appear in the right moment, he has to continue to play and not be anxious. In that position with Diogo, he did a great run, was in position, sometimes the ball comes, sometimes it doesn’t.”

open image in gallery Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim gestures saw his side held by Real Sociedad ( PA Wire )

Hojlund’s goal drought has contributed to United’s struggles in attack in recent weeks and Amorim - who said United had a “problem with goals” after the FA Cup defeat to Fulham last week - said they lacked a cutting edge.

“It could be better but could be worse because in the last 20 minutes I felt the team really tired,” Amorim said. “Until the penalty I felt the team was in control of the game. After the goal, we were so near the second goal with transitions. You felt in the stadium they were nervous.

“But in the end the penalty changed a little bit and when momentum changed we get tired more easily. We take the game to Old Trafford, and we will try to win there.”