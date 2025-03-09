Christian Eriksen admits Man Utd benefited from free-kick wall controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United benefited from a misjudgement by referee Anthony Taylor in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford, midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted.

Bruno Fernandes scored a stunning free-kick just before half-time to give United the lead against the run of play. But Arsenal’s wall appeared to be a long distance back from the ball, and Sky Sports’ analysis later confirmed that the defenders were lined up 11.2 yards away from the free-kick.

The laws of the game stipulate that defenders must be “a minimum of 10 yards” from the ball when a free-kick is taken, but referee Taylor forced Arsenal’s players to stand further away, giving Fernandes extra room to get the ball up and down again to score.

“Happy that the wall was about 15 metres away so it was perfect for him to put it over,” Eriksen smiled, speaking after the game. “It was beneficial for us. It makes a very, very big difference. You don’t need to hit it as high, it’s easier and gives Bruno a bit more space to hit it over the wall.

“We felt relief from the fans in the stadium after the goal.”

open image in gallery Declan Rice’s equaliser could not stop Arsenal’s title hopes taking a potentially fatal blow (Dave Thompson/AP) ( AP )

Declan Rice equalised in the second half but Arsenal couldn’t find a winner and only an impressive double save by David Raya denied Fernandes from grabbing all three points at the last.

A frustrated Arteta said on Fernandes’s free-kick: “He was more clever than us and the referee... football is for clever people.

“When we had the first half that we had where we were exceptional, we didn’t test the keeper. We had some unbelievable situations but we didn’t get the last shot or the last pass. We didn’t capitalise, we rushed the game, we started to lose duels and we could have ended up losing it.”

On their missed chances, the manager added: “Sometimes that is what is missing. The execution has to be in to the right player and the right player to shoot. How we conceded [chances] in certain moments was not acceptable. They have so much quality and they pick the right player and normally that would end in a goal.

“We opened the gate to lose the game. there was no chance to lose the game and we opened it ourselves. I will defend my players all the time but in those moments we have to do better.”