Focus on our players, not Garnacho - Amorim

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim faces more pressure, with Alejandro Garnacho returning to Old Trafford following his summer move to the Blues.

United have picked up just four points from four games, with defeat to rivals Manchester City adding to Amorim’s miserable start to the season and leading to talks with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe this week.

Amorim was in no mood to discuss Garnacho’s return as the Argentine winger makes his comeback to Old Trafford just three weeks after his acrimonious exit and move to Chelsea.

The Blues were beaten by Bayern Munich in midweek and were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford at the weekend, as Enzo Maresca’s side look to end a long 12-match winless run at Old Trafford.

Follow live updates from Man Utd v Chelsea, below