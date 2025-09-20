Man United v Chelsea live: Under-pressure Amorim set for Garnacho reunion in Premier League
Chelsea are looking to end a 12-match winless run at Old Trafford with the hosts desperate for a victory of their own
Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League as Ruben Amorim faces more pressure, with Alejandro Garnacho returning to Old Trafford following his summer move to the Blues.
United have picked up just four points from four games, with defeat to rivals Manchester City adding to Amorim’s miserable start to the season and leading to talks with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe this week.
Amorim was in no mood to discuss Garnacho’s return as the Argentine winger makes his comeback to Old Trafford just three weeks after his acrimonious exit and move to Chelsea.
The Blues were beaten by Bayern Munich in midweek and were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford at the weekend, as Enzo Maresca’s side look to end a long 12-match winless run at Old Trafford.
Alejandro Garnacho's ignominious return
Alejandro Garnacho is in line to make his return to Old Trafford this afternoon following his acrimonious exit from Man United just three weeks ago.
Having made his desire to leave the club publicly known via social media, Ruben Amorim was in no mood to discuss the Argentine’s comeback.
Garnacho, once hailed as key to United’s future, soured on fans after underwhelming performances and a questionable attitude.
No prizes for guessing he’ll be on the end of a hostile reception this afternoon.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Maguire, De Ligt, Yoro; Mazraoui, Fernandes, Mainoo, Dorgu; Cunha, Mbeumo; Sesko.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro.
Chelsea team news
Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Chelsea have a few doubts with a tight turnaround from their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
Cole Palmer is not among them, though, and should start again, while Alejandro Garnacho could make his debut against his former club.
Marc Guiu is also available after his recall from his loan to Sunderland following injury to Liam Delap.
Man United team news
Ruben Amorim could consider giving Senne Lammens a start in goal with Altay Bayindir failing to convince in his outings so far.
Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez remain out but Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are back in the squad and could feature.
Is Man United vs Chelsea on TV?
Manchester United vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 20 September at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.
Man United vs Chelsea LIVE!
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League as struggling Manchester United play host to Chelsea.
Today’s clash could prove the tipping point for the Portuguese, who welcomes back new Chelsea boy Alejandro Garnacho following his acrimonious exit in the summer transfer window.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from the game, right here.
