Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
United look for a second win on the bounce after a subpar performance against Southampton
Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League today, with Ruben Amorim’s side looking to build on the midweek win over Southampton, having shown a “different” side to them against Liverpool and Arsenal.
United performed poorly for much of the match against the Saints, but a dramatic turnaround led by Amad Diallo gave them three points that some would consider undeserved, and Amorim is ready to experience more highs and lows from their “rollercoaster season”.
And the nature of the performance will likely have worried Amorim, particularly as they now welcome a Brighton side who have established themselves as tricky opponents.
Fabian Hurzeler’s side sit in ninth, five points above United, and though their hunt for European football has faltered in recent weeks, the Seagulls will be confident of taking a result home from Manchester.
Manchester United will hope to continue to climb the table as they welcome Brighton to Old Trafford.
A dramatic week continued for Ruben Amorim’s side on Thursday night as Amad Diallo’s stunning hat-trick salvaged three points against struggling Southampton.
Things were somewhat more straightforward for Brighton at Ipswich as they ended a recent run of draws with a 2-0 win.
Fabian Hurzeler’s visitors sit five points above their hosts as they target a top half finish.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Manchester United and Brighton.
United host the Seagulls just a few days after a dramatic win over Southampton, but they’ll have to perform far better if they want a win over Fabian Hurzeler’s side.
We’ll have all the latest build-up and reaction right here.
