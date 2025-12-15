Man United v Bournemouth live: Hosts set for Mbeumo and Amad boost ahead of Premier League clash
United have not beaten Bournemouth in their last four attempts and the visitors have won their last two trips to Old Trafford
Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League and are set to have both Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo available before they depart for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Ruben Amorim admitted he he been “frustrated” to not know if he could call upon both players, with United’s home match against Bournemouth falling on the same day that Premier League teams must release their players to countries participating in Afcon later this month.
United will be looking to back up last week’s 4-1 win over Wolves and would go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea with a win. After an excellent start to this season Bournemouth are winless in six but they have both of their last two trips to Old Trafford 3-0 under Andoni Iraola.
Follow live updates and team news from Manchester United v Bournemouth below
What's going on at Bournemouth?
Bournemouth are winless in six Premier league matches, having slipped to 15th in the table after picking up just two points in that spell.
The last time they endured such a winless run was in the 2023-24 campaign and it comes after Andoni Iraola’s side had much such a promising start.
Bournemouth’s run includes blowing a two-goal lead against Sunderland, losing 4-0 to third-place Aston Villa and drawing 0-0 with fourth-place Chelsea last weekend.
Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set to be available
Manchester United are set to have both Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo available in a boost to Ruben Amorim.
Mbeumo will be involved when Cameroon play their opening Africa Cup of Nations game against Gabon on December 24, the same day Diallo could face Mozambique with the Ivory Coast.
Monday is the day for Premier League teams to release players for the Africa Cup of Nations and Ruben Amorim said on Friday that United were still in talks with the respective countries.
What is the team news?
Ruben Amorim appeared uncertain on Friday how much longer he would have Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo available, but the trio appear set to feature before departing to the Africa Cup of Nations. Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain absent while Benjamin Sesko has been dealing with illness.
Marcos Senesi could be fit to feature for Bournemouth after suffering cramps during the draw with Chelsea. Lewis Cook is still suspended.
Kick-off time and how to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth
When is Manchester United vs Bournemouth?
Manchester United vs Bournemouth is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 15 December at Old Trafford in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.
Good evening
Manchester United host Bournemouth in the Premier League looking to build momentum ahead of a busy period of festive fixtures.
Ruben Amorim’s side produced an impressive second-half performance to blow away Wolves last week and will hope to finish a tough year strongly to keep up their push for the European places.
It is a tricky trip to Aston Villa up next, though, and this could prove a difficult evening, too, despite Bournemouth’s recent struggles.
Andoni Iraola has overseen a run of six games without a win but the south-coast club have won 3-0 on their last two visits to Old Trafford.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments