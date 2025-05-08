Man United can be worst team in PL history to win a European title - Amorim

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final but will be wary of a response from Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford in the semi-final second leg.

Ruben Amorim’s side claimed a hugely impressive 3-0 win in Bilbao last week and will be hoping to finish the job and return to the Basque Country for the final on May 21.

Bilbao were dangerous in the opening stages, before the tie turned on Dani Vivian’s red card, but they will be missing three of their best attacking players in Nico and Inaki Williams and top scorer Oihan Sancet.

Amorim, however, said “anything is possible” at Old Trafford and United’s form has been inconsistent all season, with Sunday’s 4-3 defeat at Brentford continuing their woeful Premier League form.

United, though, are unbeaten in Europe this season and will be reach the Europa League, setting up a shot at qualifying for next year’s Champions League, if they maintain that record.

Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao below