Manchester United took a huge step towards the Bilbao final with a 3-0 win last week
Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final but will be wary of a response from Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford in the semi-final second leg.
Ruben Amorim’s side claimed a hugely impressive 3-0 win in Bilbao last week and will be hoping to finish the job and return to the Basque Country for the final on May 21.
Bilbao were dangerous in the opening stages, before the tie turned on Dani Vivian’s red card, but they will be missing three of their best attacking players in Nico and Inaki Williams and top scorer Oihan Sancet.
Amorim, however, said “anything is possible” at Old Trafford and United’s form has been inconsistent all season, with Sunday’s 4-3 defeat at Brentford continuing their woeful Premier League form.
United, though, are unbeaten in Europe this season and will be reach the Europa League, setting up a shot at qualifying for next year’s Champions League, if they maintain that record.
If any team can make unwanted European history, it’s Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United
It is Manchester United against Athletic Bilbao. Although, in some respects, it is Manchester United against Manchester United, with Ruben Amorim unsure which United will turn up and, indeed, if the side who start a game will finish it. They can be their own worst enemies. They may soon be officially the Europa League’s best team.
They might be the Amorim enigmas. “In the end of the season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title,” said a head coach who has overseen the sort of form that should be impossible for a club with United’s resources.
Amorim has taken just 24 points from 24 Premier League games. United are 15th. They are also the only unbeaten side in all three European competitions this season, showing a winning habit that has eluded them on their domestic duties.
What is the Athletic Bilbao team news?
Both Inaki and Nico Williams will miss the second leg, with the elder brother ruled out with a thigh injury and Nico not part of Ernesto Valverde’s 24-man travelling squad. Oihan Sancet also remains absent, leaving Athletic Bilbao light on forward options. Dani Vivian is suspended following his dismissal last week.
Predicted XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Paredes, Alvarez, Berchiche; De Galarreta, Jauregizar; Gomez, Berenguer, Djalo; Sannadi.
What is the Manchester United team news?
Manchester United could well be unchanged from the first leg. Matthijs de Ligt was forced off through injury in the first half against Brentford and may further deplete Ruben Amorim’s options, with LIsandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot among those also sidelined.
Predicted XI: Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Fernandes; Hojlund.
When is Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao?
The Europa League semi-final second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 May at Old Trafford in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available for subscribers via discovery+.
Good evening
Manchester United are on the brink of the Europa League final as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Old Trafford for the second leg of their semi-final tie.
A brilliant performance in the Basque Country from Manchester United saw them secure a 3-0 advantage, with the European campaign continuing to be the bright spot after a difficult season domestically.
Ruben Amorim’s side will take nothing for granted, though, given their uneven form, though a young team showed real spirit in a seven-goal thriller against Brentford on Sunday between the two legs.
The visitors would have hoped to set up a tilt at a trophy on home soil with this year’s Europa League final being held in Bilbao, but must produce an extraordinary turnaround if they are to book their spot in the tournament decider.
