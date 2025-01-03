Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jamie Carragher has admitted it is a “big worry” that Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United has failed to “echo Jurgen Klopp’s at Liverpool”.

Amorim joined the Old Trafford club in November, replacing Erik ten Hag, but the Portuguese coach has failed to improve United’s fortunes. Of Amorim’s 11 games in charge across all competitions, his side have lost six, won four and drawn one.

As United visit leaders and rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (5 January), Amorim’s side sit just seven points above the relegation zone.

“A big worry as United head to Anfield is that Amorim’s arrival was supposed to echo Jurgen Klopp’s at Liverpool, both in terms of the point of the season at which he took over, and the galvanising impact on players and supporters,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“Currently, Amorim’s reign has more in common with Graham Potter’s brief spell at Chelsea, where a deteriorating situation was made worse. Five defeats for United in the past six league games is horrendous. Even the last win, against Manchester City, was due to a freakish finale rather than an excellent 90-minute performance.”

Klopp joined Liverpool in late 2015 and later guided the Reds to their first Premier League title in 30 years, as well as one Champions League trophy, one FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups. Klopp also won the Club World Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Community Shield at Liverpool, before leaving last summer as Arne Slot took over.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim has endured a worrying start at Manchester United ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Potter started at Chelsea in September 2022 and was fired the following April, with the Blues sitting 11th in the league when he left.

“Before rushing to the conclusion it will end the same way for Amorim as for Potter, there are some key differences between Potter’s performance at Chelsea and the situation at United,” Carragher continued.

“I was never convinced the Englishman was suited to Stamford Bridge. That was a hunch based on the culture of the club, where fans are accustomed to seeing ready-made, superstar managers such as Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte. Chelsea have always struck me as needing an extrovert to impose their authority with a big personality, even when speaking to the media. Potter is a different character.

“Amorim, on the other hand, carries the aura of a top coach. Unlike Ten Hag, he looks and sounds the part. Listening to him gives you confidence he knows exactly what he wants from his players, and given the time and resources he will succeed.

open image in gallery Carragher compared and contrasted Amorim’s arrival at United to Potter’s (left) at Chelsea, and Klopp’s (right) at Liverpool ( PA Wire )

“Under Ten Hag, United looked like a collection of individuals with no idea what system they were meant to play. Under Amorim, the system is identifiable but he has been dealt a poor hand. There is no obvious solution without an immediate injection of significantly more talented footballers to execute his plan.”

As United reflect on three straight league losses – against Newcastle, Bournemouth and struggling Wolves – Amorim has suggested the club are on the verge of a relegation battle.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s opponents Liverpool have a six-point lead atop the league, with a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal. Slot’s start at the Anfield club has been near perfect, despite fears that Liverpool would suffer from a post-Klopp lull.

In contrast, United look no closer to ending a 12-year wait for a Premier League title. Their last trophy in the competition came in 2023, in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season of a 27-year stint in charge.