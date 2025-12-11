Man United release latest financial report as cost of missing out on Europe is revealed
Manchester United have released their financial figures amid a season where they are not involved in European competitions
Manchester United has reported a net loss of £6.6 million for the first financial quarter, a significant downturn attributed to reduced broadcasting revenue and ticket sales following their absence from European competitions this season.
This contrasts sharply with a £1.4 million profit recorded in the same period last year.
Total revenue for the quarter, ending 30 September, saw a 2 per cent decline, although player and staff wages decreased by 8.2 per cent due to recent job cuts.
Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada stated: "The difficult decisions we have made in the past year have resulted in a sustainably lower cost base and a more streamlined, effective organisation equipped to drive the club towards improved sporting and commercial performance over the long-term."
The club has implemented these cost-saving measures after enduring six consecutive years of financial losses, highlighting ongoing struggles both on and off the pitch for the 20-time English champions.
Despite the current financial dip, Manchester United maintains its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast between £640 million and £660 million, with core profit projected in the range of £180 million to £200 million.
Minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, who holds approximately a 29 per cent stake and oversees football operations, has recently increased ticket prices, invested around £230 million in the summer transfer window, and announced ambitious plans for a new £2 billion, 100,000-seat stadium.
The club's current exclusion from European tournaments continues to impact broadcasting revenue, intensifying financial pressures and drawing criticism from supporters amidst the team's domestic performance challenges.
United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost in the Europa League against Tottenham as they missed out on Europe.
However, they are currently sixth in the Premier League table after 15 games this term, having only lost one of their last nine matches.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments