Is Man United vs Aston Villa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Aston Villa need to win against a Man United team heading for their worst ever Premier League season
Aston Villa head to Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season knowing they have to win and hope for other results to go their way to qualify for the Champions League.
Unai Emery’s side have been the in-form team in the top flight over the past few weeks but travel to Old Trafford outside of the top five by one point and with a far worse goal difference than Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea.
Should Villa beat a United side who have nothing left to play but pride for after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham to complete their worst season for 50 years, they will still need one of City, Newcastle and Chelsea to drop points on the final day.
United’s season will go down as their worst ever Premier League season and they could finish the campaign in 17th, unless a Tottenham side still celebrating victory in the Europa League are beaten by Brighton at home.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is Man United vs Aston Villa on TV?
It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with kick-off at 4pm at Old Trafford.
What is the team news?
Ruben Amorim could bring Alejandro Garnacho and Manuel Ugarte back into the team after they dropped to the bench in Bilbao. Diogo Dalot and Joshua Zirkzee have recovered from injury so could feature.
Marcus Rashford is injured, but would have been unable to play against his parent club anyway. Youri Tielemans has missed Villa’s last two matches with a calf injury.
Predicted line-ups
Man Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Amad, Garnacho; Zirkzee.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; Rogers, Asensio, McGinn; Watkins.
What do Aston Villa need to qualify for Champions League?
Villa will need to win and hope one of Newcastle, Manchester City or Chelsea fail to pick up three points on the final day. Their goal difference of nine is far worse than the teams above them - Chelsea are the closest with +20, so a point won’t be enough.
