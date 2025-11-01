Man City vs Bournemouth: Prediction, Betting Tips & Line-ups

Man City vs Bournemouth tips:

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back in the Premier League after defeat to Aston Villa, when they host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports).

Matty Cash scored the only goal of the game last weekend to condemn City to their third league defeat of the season and leave them three places and two points below Sunday’s opponents.

They did progress in the League Cup in midweek, coming from behind to beat Championship side Swansea City 3-1, with Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki all on target in Erling Haaland’s absence.

The Cherries are currently unbeaten in their last eight league games, losing just once so far, and that was their opening match of the season, against Liverpool.

Since then, they have secured five wins and three draws and now sit just four points behind the leaders Arsenal, but City remain second favourites in the Premier League winner odds.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth betting: Can the Cherries keep on firing?

Sunday’s meeting will be the 21st between the two sides and the Cherries are looking for only their second win of all time.

City have won 18 so far, but they did suffer their first defeat exactly 12 months to the day of this fixture, when Bournemouth secured a 2-1 win at home. Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson made sure of the win before Josko Gvardiol pulled a late goal back.

Despite Bournemouth’s form it’s not really a surprise that the football betting sites are favouring the home side for the win in the latest Premier League odds.

Andoni Iraola’s side are on the longest unbeaten run of any current Premier League side, and their 18 points from nine games is their best ever start to a top-flight campaign.

Only one match between the two sides has ended in a draw, and that was way back in 1999, when the sides met in Division Two.

After City won the home match 2-1, they were held to a goalless draw on the South Coast despite being reduced to nine men when both Jamie Pollock and Kevin Horlock were sent off late in the game.

Over two and a half goals have been scored in nine of the last 10 meetings between the sides which is 4/7 but both teams to score is also a good option with City scoring in 12 of their 14 games, while Bournemouth have scored in eight of their 10.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction: Haaland back with a bang

Erling Haaland was left out of City’s side for Wednesday’s trip to Swansea, with Pep Guardiola unwilling to risk the forward with his options up front already limited.

The Norwegian has been in sparkling form this season with 24 goals in 15 appearances for club and country. Haaland was already the leading contender in the Premier League top scorer odds, but his outstanding start has seen his price cut.

The game at Villa Park was only the second time in the Premier League this season that he failed to find the target, bringing an end to a 12-game scoring run.

The 25-year-old has 96 Premier League goals and 17 assists in 110 appearances since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 and betting sites are offering just 7/10 on him scoring at any time.

He has only scored twice against Bournemouth so far and both goals were on the south coast. First in the 4-1 win in 2023 before he equalised last season on City’s way to securing a 2-1 FA Cup win.

