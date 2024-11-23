Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Pep Guardiola aims to end losing run

✕ Close Guardiola explains reasons behind new two-year contract

Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola faces the unprecedented scenario of attempting to end a four-game losing run in all competitions.

The champions were stunned by Brighton before the international break to leave City trailing Liverpool by five points. Guardiola’s side have also lost to Bournemouth and Sporting, in an extraordinary spell of results that began with defeat against Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last month.

Guardiola’s decision to sign a new two-year contract has lifted the mood, but Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs will be looking to deepen the sense of crisis at the Etihad. Tottenham are under pressure to secure a result themselves, having been beaten by Ipswich before the international break.

It continued Tottenham's inconsistent season, so what version of Tottenham will turn up as they take on the champions away from home?