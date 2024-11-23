Man City vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Pep Guardiola aims to end losing run
City were beaten by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last month to start a four-game losing run in all competitions
Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola faces the unprecedented scenario of attempting to end a four-game losing run in all competitions.
The champions were stunned by Brighton before the international break to leave City trailing Liverpool by five points. Guardiola’s side have also lost to Bournemouth and Sporting, in an extraordinary spell of results that began with defeat against Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last month.
Guardiola’s decision to sign a new two-year contract has lifted the mood, but Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs will be looking to deepen the sense of crisis at the Etihad. Tottenham are under pressure to secure a result themselves, having been beaten by Ipswich before the international break.
It continued Tottenham’s inconsistent season, so what version of Tottenham will turn up as they take on the champions away from home? Follow live updates from Manchester City vs Tottenham in our live blog, below.
Pep Guardiola on Man City losing four games in a row
“When you are here for nine years, with a long time at one club, you live all the scenarios, all the situations. You’re able to lose four games in a row, but at the same time you’re able to win four Premier Leagues in a row. The difference is that most of the teams are able to lose four games in a row in different competitions but just one team won four Premier Leagues in a row. So it’s happened.
“We have to break the situation [against Tottenham]. We have to start winning games. Tomorrow we are coming back at home so hopefully we can perform well and start to take our rhythm.”
What is the Tottenham team news?
Micky van de Ven remains out with a hamstring injury, which could sideline the centre-back for another couple of weeks. Cristian Romero is also out for this weekend, which means Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies will continue to deputise in defence. Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the first match of his seven-game ban, following a comment made about team-mate Son Heung Min.
What is the Man City team news?
Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out for up to a month while Ruben Dias is out for the Tottenham game, adding to Manchester City’s injury concerns. Rodri is out for the season but Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could be fit again after missing England duty. John Stones and Manuel Akanji should be available while Nathan Ake has returned to training.
When is Man City vs Tottenham
The Premier League fixture kicks off at 5:30pm GMT at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
Man City vs TottenhamTV channel and how to watch
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good afternoon
Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola’s side look to end an unprecedented run of four defeats in all competitions.
The champions fell further behind leaders Liverpool before the international break with a shock 2-1 defeat to Brighton, that extended Guardiola’s worst-ever run of results.
City’s losing streak began with a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, but Ange Postecoglou’s team have continued to suffer with inconsistency.
Spurs were stunned by Ipswich before the international break, with the newly promoted side earning their first win of the season in north London.
It leaves Spurs in mid-table, while City will look to get their title defence going again by ending their poor run of form.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments