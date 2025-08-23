Man City vs Tottenham live: Early season clash set to deliver fireworks in Premier League
Pep Guardiola’s side face a new-look Spurs under Thomas Frank in their first game of the season at the Etihad
Manchester City host Tottenham in the early kick-off in the Premier League, with Rodri set to return from injury as both sides looking to add to impressive opening-day wins.
City began the season with a dominant display away to Wolves, with Tijjani Reijnders impressing and Erling Haaland grabbing two goals in a 4-0 win. Rodri, the Ballon d’Or holder, has been sidelined since September with a knee injury and starts on the bench alongside Phil Foden.
Spurs secured their own commanding win over newly promoted Burnley in their first game, with Richarlison bagging a brace in Thomas Frank’s first league game at his new club. Spurs are desperately seeking new recruits, however, after Eberechi Eze turned them down to sign for Arsenal.
Now the two sides face off at the Etihad to begin the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to lay down an early marker in the title race and Spurs eager to impress as they bid to forge a successful campaign in Frank’s first season in charge.
Follow all the latest updates from the Etihad below
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
9 mins: CLOSE! Porro strikes into the wall but he catches the rebound sweet - he rips a shot into the side-netting and there are Tottenham fans in the far end who think it’s in!
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
8 mins: Haaland loses the ball after good pressure from Romero. In trying to make up for the error, he fouls Richarlison on the edge of the box and gives Tottenham another free-kick, this time in a far more dangerous position.
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
6 mins: Tottenham with a free-kick inside the City half and it prompts Romero and Van de Ven to head forward. Porro takes across to Bentacur but Haaland thumps clear.
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
3 mins: Man City are on the front foot early on. Cherki almost slides through Haaland but Van de Ven is there to cut it out. It came from a clever ball from Reijnders.
Man City 0-0 Tottenham
1 min: Vicario goes long from the first goal kick but his pass towards Richarlison goes straight out of play. Will be interesting to see how pragmatic Spurs are today under Thomas Frank, after Ange Postecoglou’s attacking approach last season.
KICK OFF! Man City 0-0 Tottenham
And we’re underway! City in their trademark light blue, Tottenham in dark away shirts.
Man City vs Tottenham: Reminder of team news and how to watch
Man City: Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ait Nouri, Reijnders,Gonzalez, Bobb, Cherki, Marmoush, Haaland.
Subs: Ederson, Ake,Doku, Rodri, Silva, Matheus Luiz, O'Reilly, Khusanov, Foden
Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence,Sarr, Joao Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Richarlison, Johnson
Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Vuskovic, Solanke,Odobert, Davies.
How to watch: The match is live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+
James Trafford makes first Etihad appearance for Man City
Goalkeeper James Trafford makes his first appearance for Manchester City at the Etihad, several years after coming through the club’s academy.
He’s currently keeping Ederson out of the side after returning to City from Burnley over the summer.
Tottenham also hand a first start to Joao Palhinha, who returns to the Premier League after an impressive spell with Fulham.
Spurs will need his defensive instincts today against City.
Pep Guardiola on the changes to his Man City team today
“In every case it is always difficult to make a selection when you have everyone fit and important players that gave us massive things in the last decade. It is not easy but it is what it is."
He adds that Rodri will be managed “step by step” and has to get minutes.
Thomas Frank on 'noise' surrounding Tottenham transfer business
Thomas Frank speaking to TNT Sports about the “noise” around the club this week after missing out on the signing of Eberechi Eze.
“The big thing is that noise I am not too worried about because I am not really reading anything or doing anything about it. My job is to make sure that I have laser focus on the squad and the team preparation and I try to do that.
"The game in front of us is always a new story. We can make a new history, it's all about that. I have big confidence in the group and the team, big belief that we can come here and get three points. Huge respect for Pep and Manchester City, we know it is going to be difficult but we believe in ourselves."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments