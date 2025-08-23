Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Man City vs Tottenham live: Early season clash set to deliver fireworks in Premier League

Pep Guardiola’s side face a new-look Spurs under Thomas Frank in their first game of the season at the Etihad

Richard Jolly
at the Etihad
,Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 23 August 2025 07:40 EDT
Comments
Tottenham visit Man City in an early Premier League test
Tottenham visit Man City in an early Premier League test (REUTERS)

Manchester City host Tottenham in the early kick-off in the Premier League, with Rodri set to return from injury as both sides looking to add to impressive opening-day wins.

City began the season with a dominant display away to Wolves, with Tijjani Reijnders impressing and Erling Haaland grabbing two goals in a 4-0 win. Rodri, the Ballon d’Or holder, has been sidelined since September with a knee injury and starts on the bench alongside Phil Foden.

Spurs secured their own commanding win over newly promoted Burnley in their first game, with Richarlison bagging a brace in Thomas Frank’s first league game at his new club. Spurs are desperately seeking new recruits, however, after Eberechi Eze turned them down to sign for Arsenal.

Now the two sides face off at the Etihad to begin the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to lay down an early marker in the title race and Spurs eager to impress as they bid to forge a successful campaign in Frank’s first season in charge.

Follow all the latest updates from the Etihad below

Recommended

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

9 mins: CLOSE! Porro strikes into the wall but he catches the rebound sweet - he rips a shot into the side-netting and there are Tottenham fans in the far end who think it’s in!

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:41

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

8 mins: Haaland loses the ball after good pressure from Romero. In trying to make up for the error, he fouls Richarlison on the edge of the box and gives Tottenham another free-kick, this time in a far more dangerous position.

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:40

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

6 mins: Tottenham with a free-kick inside the City half and it prompts Romero and Van de Ven to head forward. Porro takes across to Bentacur but Haaland thumps clear.

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:38

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

3 mins: Man City are on the front foot early on. Cherki almost slides through Haaland but Van de Ven is there to cut it out. It came from a clever ball from Reijnders.

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:35

Man City 0-0 Tottenham

1 min: Vicario goes long from the first goal kick but his pass towards Richarlison goes straight out of play. Will be interesting to see how pragmatic Spurs are today under Thomas Frank, after Ange Postecoglou’s attacking approach last season.

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:33

KICK OFF! Man City 0-0 Tottenham

And we’re underway! City in their trademark light blue, Tottenham in dark away shirts.

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:30

Man City vs Tottenham: Reminder of team news and how to watch

Man City: Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Ait Nouri, Reijnders,Gonzalez, Bobb, Cherki, Marmoush, Haaland.

Subs: Ederson, Ake,Doku, Rodri, Silva, Matheus Luiz, O'Reilly, Khusanov, Foden

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence,Sarr, Joao Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Richarlison, Johnson

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Vuskovic, Solanke,Odobert, Davies.

How to watch: The match is live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:28

James Trafford makes first Etihad appearance for Man City

Goalkeeper James Trafford makes his first appearance for Manchester City at the Etihad, several years after coming through the club’s academy.

He’s currently keeping Ederson out of the side after returning to City from Burnley over the summer.

Tottenham also hand a first start to Joao Palhinha, who returns to the Premier League after an impressive spell with Fulham.

Spurs will need his defensive instincts today against City.

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:24

Pep Guardiola on the changes to his Man City team today

“In every case it is always difficult to make a selection when you have everyone fit and important players that gave us massive things in the last decade. It is not easy but it is what it is."

He adds that Rodri will be managed “step by step” and has to get minutes.

Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:19

Thomas Frank on 'noise' surrounding Tottenham transfer business

Thomas Frank speaking to TNT Sports about the “noise” around the club this week after missing out on the signing of Eberechi Eze.

“The big thing is that noise I am not too worried about because I am not really reading anything or doing anything about it. My job is to make sure that I have laser focus on the squad and the team preparation and I try to do that.

"The game in front of us is always a new story. We can make a new history, it's all about that. I have big confidence in the group and the team, big belief that we can come here and get three points. Huge respect for Pep and Manchester City, we know it is going to be difficult but we believe in ourselves."

(PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood23 August 2025 12:14

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in