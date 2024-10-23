Is Man City v Sparta Prague on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City host Sparta Prague in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium looking to take a step closer to the last 16.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on a high after their dramatic late win at Wolves at the weekend thanks to John Stones’ stoppage-time header.

And City, one of the main contenders for this year’s competition, sit eighth in the table and among the seeded sides for the round of 16 after two rounds. They dropped points at home to Inter Milan to begin their campaign, only to respond with a thumping win at Slovan Bratislava.

The Czech side are also on four points though and sit 10th, following a promising start. Lars Friis’s side beat RB Salzburg and then drew at Stuttgart.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Manchester City v Sparta Prague?

Man City v Sparta Prague is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 23 October at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage on the streaming service from 6:54pm BST.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Rodri (ACL) and Oscar Bobb (leg fracture) are long-term absentees for City, while Kyle Walker (fitness) and Kevin De Bruyne (groin) are major doubts.

Nathan Ake was back on the bench at Molineux, so the Dutch defender could feature, but he may not be ready to start, meaning Josko Gvardiol could remain at left-back.

If Guardiola rotates his side, then the likes of Stefan Ortega, Manuel Akanji, Matheus Nunes, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could all feature from the start.

Sparta Prague’s Imanol Garcia (knee) is injured and ineligible and Elias Cobbaut (illness) is a major doubt.

Erling Haaland applauds the fans after their stalemate with Inter ( AFP via Getty Images )

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Nunes; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Sparta Prague XI: Vindahl; Vitik, Panak, Zeleny; Preciado, Kairinen, Laci, Wiesner; Birmancevic, Rrahmani, Haraslin

Odds

Man City win 1/16

Draw 10/1

Sparta Prague win 25/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Man City 4-0 Sparta Prague

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.