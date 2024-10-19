I’m an emotional man: Pep Guardiola embarrassed by his touchline reactions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Pep Guardiola insists he is as passionate about football as ever – so much so he is sometimes embarrassed by his own touchline antics.

Manchester City’s inspirational boss often cuts a frenetic figure in the technical area, which he says comes from his emotional involvement in games and the club.

Despite recurring speculation over whether this might be his last season at the Etihad Stadium, he insists he has lost none of his drive and determination to succeed.

I'm not proud, sometimes, how we react. Afterwards I've said, 'Why have you done this, Pep? Why? Pep Guardiola

He does concede, however, that his reactions have occasionally got the better of him.

The Catalan, who is in the final year of his contract, said: “I would say mainly I’m quite the same, but of course I’ve changed – people change for their experiences and I’m not an exception.

“But always when I react like this, it’s because I’m an emotional man. When I move my arms and my hands in this way, it’s because it’s an emotion and it is what it is.

“When I was a football player – I saw some clips – it was quite similar. Football must be lived in that way. We respect the opponents and players absolutely, but everyone is who he is, it cannot be changed.

“I’m not proud, sometimes, how we react, honestly. Afterwards I’ve said, ‘Why have you done this, Pep? Why?’

“I’ve said I don’t like it many, many times, but I feel it in that moment. Sometimes it’s something I don’t even realise.

“But it is what it is. I’m not perfect. I don’t want to be. Sometimes I make a mistake and accept it and apologise. I do apologise, it’s not a problem.”

Guardiola’s numerous titles since taking over at City in 2016 include six Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph.

His hunger for success is showing no signs of waning, even though he insists adding to the trophy tally is not what motivates him.

Guardiola, who takes the champions to Wolves on Sunday, said: “I like my job, I’ve said that many times.

“I love what I do. In terms of numbers of titles I was done, I would say, a long time ago but I still like to come here every morning to work. I love it.

“I’m thinking Wolves and the messages I have to tell them, the images. I have to see the training, I have to prepare. I still like it.

“This is the main reason why I’m a manager. When I don’t feel this, it’s not leaving Man City – I will not be a manager. I will not train. That’s for sure.”