Man City confirm Ruben Dias contract extension in boost for Pep Guardiola

Ruben Dias has signed a contract extension to keep him at Manchester City until 2029.

After talks earlier this month, the centre-back has now penned new terms with the option for an extra year. Should he fulfil the length of the deal, it would mean the Portuguese has spent a decade at the Etihad Stadium.

Dias, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2027, said he could not imagine playing anywhere else.

The Portugal international, who featured in the opening weekend Premier League victory over Wolves, said: “I am incredibly happy today. I’m so proud to represent this great club. City are where I want to be – at the top of the sport, competing for trophies. The club’s ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that.

“I love Manchester – it is my home now – and I love the Manchester City fans. Their support from day one has been absolutely unbelievable, and I appreciate them a lot. When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.

“My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware. Now the hard work begins, and I want to promise the fans that I will give everything to win more trophies and bring more success to City.”

Dias has won 10 trophies in his time at City, including four Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League.

The 28-year-old was named FWA Footballer of the Year in 2020-21, his first season after joining from Benfica, and has made 223 appearances for the club.

Ruben Dias of Manchester City looks on ( Getty Images )

And director of football Hugo Viana added: “As a club, we're really excited that Ruben has signed a new contract and committed his long-term future to the club.

“His hard work, professionalism and sheer dedication are clear to all of us every single day. He is a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. He is one of our captains, the players listen to him and Pep and the coaching staff love working with him. He is the ultimate professional.

“His performances over the past five years have been outstanding and he is a big reason why we have been so successful. Every time Ruben pulls on a City shirt, he gives his all for the badge and we are so happy to know he will be here for the next four years.”