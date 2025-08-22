Transfer news live: Arsenal to complete Eze deal as Spurs eye response; Isak to Liverpool update
Arsenal have dramatically stolen Eberechi Eze from Tottenham’s grasp and are set to sign the England international after he bid farewell to Crystal Palace on Thursday night.
The Gunners moved quickly after the news that Kai Havertz damaged his knee in their win over Manchester United, and look set to complete a transfer worth £60m and £7.5m in add-ons – pretty much exactly Eze’s release clause, which expired for this window last Thursday. Spurs are now in a late scramble for a new attacker as the deadline looms.
Alexander Isak’s explosive statement this week accused Newcastle United of “broken promises” and “lost trust”, with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker. The Reds’ offer of £110m fell short of Newcastle’s valuation and the North East club issued a statement of their own saying conditions for a sale were unlikely to be met before the transfer window deadline. Newcastle have missed out on a raft of strikers and their latest bid, offering £40m to Brentford for Yoane Wissa, has also been rejected.
Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to endure frustration with their goalkeeper situation, and could yet rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while striker Rasmus Hojlund could be on his way to Napoli. Chelsea are closing in on Brighton winger Julio Enciso and are still working on a deal for United’s Alejandro Garnacho.
Tottenham face major obstacle if they are to sign Morgan Rogers
Tottenham Hotspur have made Morgan Rogers a priority target after missing out on Eberechi Eze, and contact has already been made with intermediaries to see if a deal is possible.
Aston Villa do not want to sell a young star who on Tuesday won PFA Young Player of the Year, but there is a feeling that a proper bid might change things, especially as the Birmingham club continue to face PSR constraints.
One huge obstacle for Spurs is that Rogers is expected to cost considerably more than Eze, given that he has a contract until 2030.
DONE DEAL! Nottingham Forest sign Douglas Luiz
A good bit of business, this.
Nottingham Forest have signed former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus, initially on loan but with an option to buy.
Luis joined Juventus from Villa in 2024 but did not settle in Italy and heads back to the Premier League.
Crystal Palace boss gives update on Marc Guehi future
Crystal Palace manager is determined to not lose another star before the deadline after confirming that Eberechi Eze is set to join Arsenal and has played his final game for the club.
Club captain Marc Guehi has been linked to Liverpool and Glasner said after the Conference League play-off win over Frederikstad: "We have to [keep him]. Especially for the second leg.
"We have to keep him. If we want to compete in this competition, we need players."
Napoli open talks to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund
Rasmus Hojlund looks set to leave Manchester United before the transfer deadline and Napoli have reportedly opened talks to sign the 22-year-old striker.
United have told Napoli that they are open to both a loan as well as a loan with an obligation to buy, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
Liverpool to go in for fresh Alexander Isak bid?
Liverpool play Newcastle United on Monday night and could be about to go in for a second bid for their wantaway striker Alexander Isak.
According to Teamtalk, the Reds are considering improving their offer to a bid between £120m-£130m after the Sweden international hit at at “broken promises” around a move away from Newcastle this summer.
Tottenham attack new transfer targets before deadline after Eberechi Eze blow
Tottenham Hotspur are trying to get Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche and one other attacker in, after the club was left scrambling to find a solution since being gazumped by Arsenal for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.
There are still several targets available, albeit with Spurs having lost their leverage now that every club knows they need to do business.
How Arsenal swooped for Eberechi Eze
The full story on how Arsenal stole Eberechi Eze from under Tottenham’s nose, from Miguel Delaney.
Oliver Glasner confirms Eberechi Eze has played last game for Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner all-but confirmed Eberechi Eze has played his last game for the club after claiming the England attacker pulled out on the day of their 1-0 Conference League play-off victory over Fredrikstad.
Glasners insisted Eze would start the Eagles’ first leg against the Norwegian side at Selhurst Park – also their first foray into major European football – before Arsenal swooped in with a £60million deal.
The transfer of 27-year-old, who had for a long time been linked to Tottenham, could be confirmed as early as this weekend.
