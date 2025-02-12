Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Manchester City fans over a tifo designed to antagonise Real Madrid before their Champions League playoff.

City supporters revealed a banner with Rodri, who beat out Madrid’s Vinicius Jr for the Ballon d’Or, adding the words in reference to an Oasis song: “Stop crying your heart out.”

Vinicius Jr won the player of the match award as Los Blancos stormed back to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium before next week’s second leg.

And Carragher is adamant that the fans made a mistake with the banner and missed an opportunity to rise above the European champions after their move to snub the Ballon d’Or ceremony once it became apparent that Vinicius Jr and Carlo Ancelotti were not going to win their respective awards.

Carragher said during the coverage on Paramount+: "It's absolutely ridiculous, we love a laugh and a joke, but what do you gain from that? Why annoy people? Wind somebody up? Do it at the end when you knock them out.

“I don't know what you get out of it? It's not funny tonight, you just got beat. If I were a Man City player, that would annoy me, it's like a jinx. I don't like stuff like that. Why wind up some of the best players in the world?

Manchester City fans display a Rodri banner ( REUTERS )

“You should act like the proper club, everybody laughed at Real Madrid for not going to the Ballon d'Or. It was embarrassing for a club like Real Madrid. Man City shouldn't resort to what they're doing, show some class, a big banner, oh my god.”

Carragher then added: “Let’s wind Real Madrid up, even though we’ve still got to go to the Bernabeu next week.”