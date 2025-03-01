Man City v Plymouth LIVE: Team news and line-ups as visitors plot another FA Cup shock
Can Championship side Plymouth stun another of the Premier League’s big boys as they take on Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup?
After producing a seismic FA Cup shock in the fourth round, Plymouth Argyle must do it all over again as the Championship side take on Manchester City for a quarter-final place.
Miron Muslic’s second-tier strugglers stunned Premier League leaders Liverpool to continue their cup run and set up an encounter with another of the top flight’s giants. The hosts may be out of the chase for silverware in the league and Europe but Pep Guardiola’s side are looking stronger and stronger contenders in this competition as many of their rivals tumble out.
But their vulnerability was on display in a nervy outing against Leyton Orient in the previous round, and their visitors will hope to prey on any frailties this afternoon. Surely another giant-killing is beyond the Pilgrims? In this grand old competition, never rule anything out...
Follow all of the latest from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below.
Prediction
With Manchester City out of the Champions League and unlikely to challenge for the Premier League their last chance at silverware comes in this competition. Pep Guardiola may make some changes but his team will be more than enough to sweep past the Championship side.
Man City 3-0 Plymouth Argyle.
Predicted Line-ups
Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Khusanov, Reis, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Grealish, McAtee, Savinho; Marmoush
Plymouth Argyle XI: Hazard; Talovierov, Katic, Palsson; Sorinola, Randell, Houghton, Puchacz; Wright, Al Hajj, Bundu
Team news
Erling Haaland appears to be available for selection again after suffering a knee injury which ruled him out of City’s defeats to Real Madrid and Liverpool but John Stones will likely miss out after being substituted early against Madrid, and Manuel Akanji is also expected to be out well into April.
The squad named against Leyton Orient was a reasonably strong one, but 22-year-old James McAtee was handed a chance to impress in central midfield. 19-year-old Nico O’Reilly may start as Guardiola will be keen to get another look at his latest academy gem.
With Plymouth gaining a reputation as giant killers, though, Guardiola will not want to play things too safe. Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, and Savinho should all appear on the team sheet.
Is Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle on TV?
The FA Cup fifth round clash between Manchester City and Plymoutn Argyle takes place on Saturday 1 March from the Eithad Stadium in Manchester.
How can I watch the match?
The match will be shown on ITV4 and stream live on ITVX, with coverage starting from 5:00pm on Saturday 1 March. The match will kick off at 5:45pm at Home Park.
Plymouth Argyle have been offered another chance to extend their odds-defying FA Cup run as they welcome Pep Guardiola’s struggling Manchester City to Home Park.
Despite sitting 22nd in the Championship the Pilgrims are enjoying a dramatic cup run, having already knocked out two Premier League sides in Brentford and Liverpool.
The Liverpool upset was settled by a 53rd-minute penalty dispatched by Ryan Hardie. Arne Slot’s young Reds were unable to muster the necessary response, forcing a fingertip save from goalkeeper Conor Hazard in injury time.
Manchester City’s FA Cup campaign has not been without drama. Their round four tie away to Leyton Orient got off to a slow start when Tottenham loanee Jamie Donley’s halfway-line shot fell awkwardly, deflecting in off Stefan Ortega’s back. Despite struggling in the league, Guardiola’s squad managed to recover to win.
City’s form is at its worst since Guardiola arrived in 2016. Sitting fifth in the Premier League and 20 points adrift of the top spot, there is no better opportunity for Plymouth to turn them over.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s FA Cup fifth round tie between Manchester City and Plymouth Argyle.
City come into the game having rediscovered some form, while Plymouth are hoping for a second giant-killing in a row having beaten Liverpool in round four.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up and updates right here.
