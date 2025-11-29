Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Man City v Leeds live: Foden and Gvardiol score early in Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium

Follow the latest updates from Leeds’ visit to the Etihad Stadium as City bid to close the gap to league leaders Arsenal

Richard Jolly
at Etihad Stadium
,Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 29 November 2025 10:43 EST
Comments
Pep Guardiola hits out at referee Anthony Taylor.

Manchester City take on Leeds United today determined to end their run of two straight defeats with a victory to reignite their Premier League title hopes.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United last weekend, on their return to league action after the international break, and followed that disappointment with a first Champions League defeat this season as Bayer Leverkusen saw off a much-changed City XI.

Leeds could now face a reaction as Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden return to the starting line-up. Daniel Farke’s side have one win and five defeats in their past six league games, a run that has seen them slump into the relegation zone, and face a huge task at the Etihad Stadium.

Follow all the latest action from the Premier League clash between Man City and Leeds below.

Man City 2-0 Leeds

40 min: City free-kick in a dangerous position, 25 yards out, with Foden and Bernardo standing over it...

Lawrence Ostlere29 November 2025 15:43

Man City 2-0 Leeds

Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium:

Pretty bleak for Leeds so far. Lukas Nmecha has just blazed over but they are yet to test Gianluigi Donnarumma. This is looking like a long afternoon for them. Rather than mounting a comeback, it might just be a damage limitation job.

Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium29 November 2025 15:37

Man City 2-0 Leeds

32 min: Gvardiol lays it back and Reijnders lashes a shot at goal, but it flies just over the crossbar.

Lawrence Ostlere29 November 2025 15:36

Man City 2-0 Leeds

Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium:

Two for City and a first for the season for Josko Gvardiol. Not a great moment for Lucas Perri, though, with the Leeds keeper outjumped in the bid to meet Tijjani Reijnders' corner, with Nico O'Reilly shouldering it down for Gvardiol to tap in.

Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium29 November 2025 15:30

Man City 2-0 Leeds

VAR confirms the goal!

Lawrence Ostlere29 November 2025 15:29

GOAL! Man City 2-0 Leeds (Gvardiol, 24 min)

City have two! Perri initially saved a fierce Foden strike to concede the corner, but from there Leeds’ defending was meek, and Gvardiol knocked home in the six-yard box.

But VAR is checking for offside...

Lawrence Ostlere29 November 2025 15:27

Man City 1-0 Leeds

Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium:

A brilliant block by Jayden Bogle to deny Foden a second. Once again, though, he is the man in space in the box

Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium29 November 2025 15:24

Man City 1-0 Leeds

17 min: Haaland tries to get on the end of a deep Doku cross but can’t win his duel with Struijk at the far post.

Lawrence Ostlere29 November 2025 15:19

Man City 1-0 Leeds

14 min: No more chances for City since the goal, despite dominating the ball. O’Reilly commits a foul and Leeds earn a little bit of respite.

Lawrence Ostlere29 November 2025 15:16

Man City 1-0 Leeds

A closer look at Foden’s goal:

Phil Foden turns up City's opening goal
Phil Foden turns up City's opening goal (AFP via Getty Images)
Foden celebrates scoring City's first goal
Foden celebrates scoring City's first goal (Reuters)
Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates City's opener
Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates City's opener (Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere29 November 2025 15:14

