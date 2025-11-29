Man City v Leeds live: Foden and Gvardiol score early in Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium
Follow the latest updates from Leeds’ visit to the Etihad Stadium as City bid to close the gap to league leaders Arsenal
Manchester City take on Leeds United today determined to end their run of two straight defeats with a victory to reignite their Premier League title hopes.
Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United last weekend, on their return to league action after the international break, and followed that disappointment with a first Champions League defeat this season as Bayer Leverkusen saw off a much-changed City XI.
Leeds could now face a reaction as Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden return to the starting line-up. Daniel Farke’s side have one win and five defeats in their past six league games, a run that has seen them slump into the relegation zone, and face a huge task at the Etihad Stadium.
Follow all the latest action from the Premier League clash between Man City and Leeds below.
Man City 2-0 Leeds
40 min: City free-kick in a dangerous position, 25 yards out, with Foden and Bernardo standing over it...
Man City 2-0 Leeds
Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium:
Man City 2-0 Leeds
32 min: Gvardiol lays it back and Reijnders lashes a shot at goal, but it flies just over the crossbar.
Man City 2-0 Leeds
Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium:
GOAL! Man City 2-0 Leeds (Gvardiol, 24 min)
City have two! Perri initially saved a fierce Foden strike to concede the corner, but from there Leeds’ defending was meek, and Gvardiol knocked home in the six-yard box.
But VAR is checking for offside...
Man City 1-0 Leeds
Richard Jolly at the Etihad Stadium:
Man City 1-0 Leeds
17 min: Haaland tries to get on the end of a deep Doku cross but can’t win his duel with Struijk at the far post.
Man City 1-0 Leeds
14 min: No more chances for City since the goal, despite dominating the ball. O’Reilly commits a foul and Leeds earn a little bit of respite.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments