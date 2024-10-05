( Getty Images )

Manchester City will want to avoid any more slip ups when they host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain unbeaten in the league with the same number of points as Arsenal, but have dropped points in two successive matches.

City have struggled in the absence of Rodri, who sustained an ACL injury ruling him out for the rest of the season, and Kevin De Bruyne who could make his return against Fulham.

But City will be hoping their dominant 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions LEague has had a similar effect on their league form.

Fulham have started the season in solid form, currently in sixth after winning three and losing just one of their opening six matches.

