Manchester City will want to avoid any more slip ups when they host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola’s side remain unbeaten in the league with the same number of points as Arsenal, but have dropped points in two successive matches.
City have struggled in the absence of Rodri, who sustained an ACL injury ruling him out for the rest of the season, and Kevin De Bruyne who could make his return against Fulham.
But City will be hoping their dominant 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions LEague has had a similar effect on their league form.
Fulham have started the season in solid form, currently in sixth after winning three and losing just one of their opening six matches.
Manchester City rack up a club-record equalling 30th Premier League game without defeat, as the Premier League champions edge out an enterprising Fulham side, winning 3-2 at the Etihad. A double strike from Kovacic ultimately proved decisive, as the influential midfielder equalised after Andreas Pereira had given the Cottagers a shock lead, then fired home a brilliant second shortly after the break. Second-half substitute Doku later lashed home City's third, before a late goal from Rodrigo Muniz offered Fulham some hope of snatching a point. City - who finished with an inferior xG of 1.55 to their visitors' 2.4 - sit second in the table, level with Arsenal and just one point behind leaders Liverpool. They will resume with a game against Wolves after the international break; meanwhile, Fulham host Aston Villa next time out. That's all from today's live coverage, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
There are to be at least five added minutes for stoppages at the end of this match, so Fulham can still hope to grab a late leveller.
Fulham are back on the ball, dominating possession, but they surely know that the chance to salvage something from this game has gone. It's been a persistent display from the Cottagers, but they've just lacked precision in the opposition box.
Manchester City have now scored five goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half this season, more than any other team in the Premier League. That killer instinct sets them apart from the rest.
