Another WSL shock as Man City stunned by Everton

City’s defeat at Everton came a day after Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 15 December 2024 09:30 EST
Mary Fowler looks on as Everton stunned Man City
Mary Fowler looks on as Everton stunned Man City (Getty Images)

Manchester City squandered a rare opportunity to close the gap on Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea as they were beaten by Everton, who claimed just their second league win of the season.

A day after Chelsea dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw at bottom-side Leicester, Gareth Taylor’s City suffered a shock defeat to fall further behind Sonia Bompastor’s side.

First-half goals from Lucy Hope and Honoka Hayashi put Everton in control and City were unable to respond despite pulling one back late on through a Mary Fowler penalty. It was Everton’s first-ever win over City, in what was their 26th attempt.

Lucy Hope opened the scoring
Lucy Hope opened the scoring (Getty Images)

Despite their draw at Leicester, Chelsea’s have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table heading into the winter break, as the Blues chase a sixth title in a row.

City, who were without top scorer Khadija Shaw, travel to Barcelona in their final match of the Women’s Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

