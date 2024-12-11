Robert de Pauw sacked by Aston Villa after just nine WSL games
De Pauw oversaw just one win in nine league games after replacing Carla Ward in the summer
Aston Villa have confirmed manager Robert de Pauw has left the club after just nine matches in charge in the Women’s Super League.
De Pauw replaced Carla Ward in the summer but oversaw just one league win, with the weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Arsenal leaving the club in 9th and just one point above the bottom of the table.
Villa confirmed that former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater, who had been an assistant to De Pauw, will take interim charge ahead of this weekend’s match against West Ham.
A short statement from the club said: “Aston Villa Women can confirm that manager Robert de Pauw has left the club with immediate effect.
“We would like to thank Robert for his commitment during his time in charge and wish him well for the future.
“Shaun Goater will be in charge until a new manager is appointed and will be supported by the wider coaching team.”
