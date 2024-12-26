Man City vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as hosts look for vital win
Pep Guardiola’s side have won just one of their last 12 matches as they welcome Sean Dyche’s Everton
Manchester City host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking for what would be just their second win in the last 13 games.
The Cityzens lost 2-1 to Aston Villa last weekend, and they have fallen to seventh in the Premier League. Nevertheless, despite their struggles, they are only four points of fourth, with a win today potentially an important step as they look to secure Champions League football at the very least.
And Everton make the short journey east off the back of 0-0 draws against two of the league’s top sides in Arsenal and Chelsea, with Sean Dyche’s men having climbed up to 15th, four points above the relegation zone.
With City struggling for goals and Everton seemingly adept at preventing them, it could be an interesting encounter at the start of Boxing Day.
Follow all the action from the Etihad with our live blog below:
The report from City’s last match, away at Aston Villa...
An obsessive Spanish manager had taken his adopted club to rare heights. Then came a chastening spell of 11 games, littered with setbacks, sending his team tumbling down the table, bringing their ambitions into question. But this victory was emphatic and impressive, offering relief and respite. A slump may be over.
But not for Pep Guardiola. Because, for Unai Emery and Aston Villa, Manchester City came to town. They were duly and deservedly beaten. Second best in the Second City, they suffered their ninth defeat in 12 matches. Villa had lost six in 11 since they went top of the Champions League. Like City, they had conceded a quickfire double to conjure defeat when they could have won last week. But in a battle of the beleaguered, City lost. Now they always do. It is their strange new normality. For Guardiola, it doesn’t get better. It just gets worse. It wouldn’t be a weekend without someone chanting “sacked in the morning” at him and he heard a familiar song.
It has become the soundtrack to a slide.
Predicted line-ups & prediction
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Mangala, Gueye, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye.
Prediction
Everton have frustrated the league’s top sides in recent weeks, and with City struggling to score goals over their last few games, this could be another frustrating match for Pep Guardiola and his side.
Manchester City 0-0 Everton.
Team news
For Everton, Dwight McNeil could return after missing the draw against Chelsea, while Armando Broja is available again after being unable to face his parent club. Timothy Iroegbunam and James Garner remain out.
Orel Mangala, Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucouré will likely continue in midfield, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line.
Team news
Ruben Dias the latest City player to be ruled out for a few weeks.
After the loss to Villa, Guardiola confirmed that John Stones picked up an injury, and he will likely miss this match. The Spaniard previously said that Jahmai Simpson-Pusey could deputise at centre-back if needed.
In his pre-match conference, Guardiola added that he did not yet know whether Ederson and Matheus Nunes will be available after they missed the game against Villa.
Much of the side will likely be the same as last week, with Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan anchoring midfield and three of the four of Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne likely to feature in the more attacking roles.
Is Manchester City v Everton on TV?
When is Manchester City vs Everton?
The match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT on Boxing Day, Thursday, 26 December at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
How can I watch the match?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton.
Pep Guardiola’s side are desperate for a win after just one in their last 12 wins, while Everton will look to frustrate the hosts as they aim to climb further away from the relegation zone.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates here.
