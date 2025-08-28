Man City 2025/26 Champions League fixtures: Opponents revealed after league phase draw
City are looking to bounce back from a disappointing Champions League campaign, where they were eliminated by Real Madrid in a knockout play-off round
Manchester City will be hoping for improved results in this season’s Champions League as a new-look squad returns to the competition.
City finished 22nd in the inaugural Champions League league phase last season, scraping through to a knockout play-off only on the final match-day.
Amid a difficult winter for Pep Guardiola’s side, City were then knocked out by old rivals Real Madrid in their earliest Champions League exit since 2013.
With Kevin De Bruyne departing over the summer and the likes of Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Cherki arriving, Guardiola will expect his team to go much further this season.
Man City’s Champions League draw
Dortmund (H)
Real Madrid (A)
Leverkusen (H)
Villarreal (A)
Napoli (H)
Bodo/Glimt (A)
Galatasaray (H)
AS Monaco (A)
How does the league phase work?
The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software.
The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.
Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.
Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.
Champions League 2025/26 league phase pots
Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona
Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge
Pot 3: Tottenham, PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille
Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Club, Newcastle, Pafos, Kairat.
