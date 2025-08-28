Five blockbuster fixtures from Champions League draw, including PSG v Barcelona

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the 2025/26 Champions League league phase has taken place in Monaco, with several of Europe’s biggest clubs drawn to face off.

The new-look league phase will take place across eight matchweeks from September to January with each team playing eight fixtures.

The draw has given fans five particular exciting fixtures, including Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Anfield return and a reunion for Luis Enrique.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona

The standout fixture in the league phase will likely be PSG’s meeting with Barcelona, with plenty of fans having hoped that this exact match would be the final last season.

This match pits Europe’s most entertaining sides against each other, with plenty of storylines including Luis Enrique facing his old club and two drastically different styles facing off, and even with less jeopardy it is one fixture that is guaranteed to attract a big audience.

open image in gallery Luis Enrique will face his old club as the holders travel to Barcelona ( Getty Images )

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

These two sides faced off in the league phase last season, with Liverpool running out 2-0 winners as they stormed the league phase table. However, this season’s meeting will have added tension as Trent Alexander-Arnold faces his old club, potentially returning to Anfield for the first time since his move.

With Madrid having made changes under Xabi Alonso and Liverpool adapting with new signings, this is another match that is sure to entertain the neutral.

open image in gallery Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners in this same fixture last season ( Getty Images )

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal and Bayern have created something of a rivalry across their various knockout-round meetings over the last decade or so, though it was Bayern who won the most recent meeting, beating the Gunners in the quarter-finals in 2024/25.

Though this meeting comes early in the season, it pits a settled Arsenal side against a developing Bayern team, with plenty of chance for Arsenal to get some revenge on their Bavarian tormentors.

open image in gallery Bayern beat Arsenal at the quarter-final stage in 2023/24 ( Getty Images )

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

This pairing is another that has been thrown together a ridiculous number of times in recent seasons, with Los Blancos knocking out City in the knockout play-offs round last term.

That 6-3 win was a damaging one for City but Madrid later fell to Arsenal, and with both clubs looking to prove a point this season amid uncertainty over how they will fare, we could see fireworks again between these two recent giants.

open image in gallery Mbappe got a hat-trick in the second leg of a 6-3 aggregate win for Madrid last season ( Getty Images )

PSG vs Bayern Munich

Any match involving the holders against another big European side is sure to attract plenty of neutrals. While we’ve seen the rise of PSG and their undeniable quality, Bayern remain something of an unknown quantity this season, though if they can improve then they are always capable of challenging the best sides.

Neutrals could be treated to a great game between these two sides if the Bavarians can catch PSG at the right time, though if it comes too early then it could be lop-sided in PSG’s favour.