Dean Henderson reveals six-word comment that sparked Pep Guardiola heated exchange

Manchester City’s bid to qualify for the Champions League comes down to the final week of a surprisingly poor season as they host Bournemouth at the Etihad.

City host Bournemouth and then go to Fulham on the final day of the season and will have to pick themselves up from losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Defeat in either game would leave their Champions League fate out of their hands.

City will also hope to make it a memorable send off for the departing Kevin De Bruyne, who will be playing at the Etihad for the final time.

European football is out of Bournemouth’s hands as they require both Brentford and Brighton to slip up.

While they’ve never beaten City at the Etihad in the top flight, they’ll take heart from a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in November and the knowledge that Guardiola’s men are licking their wounds after their Wembley defeat.

Follow the action with The Independent’s liveblog here: