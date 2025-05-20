Man City vs Bournemouth LIVE: Team news and line-ups with European places on the line
Defeat for City would leave their Champions League hopes out of their hands
Manchester City’s bid to qualify for the Champions League comes down to the final week of a surprisingly poor season as they host Bournemouth at the Etihad.
City host Bournemouth and then go to Fulham on the final day of the season and will have to pick themselves up from losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Defeat in either game would leave their Champions League fate out of their hands.
City will also hope to make it a memorable send off for the departing Kevin De Bruyne, who will be playing at the Etihad for the final time.
European football is out of Bournemouth’s hands as they require both Brentford and Brighton to slip up.
While they’ve never beaten City at the Etihad in the top flight, they’ll take heart from a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in November and the knowledge that Guardiola’s men are licking their wounds after their Wembley defeat.
How to watch
Manchester City will host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday 20 May with kick off at 8pm BST.
How can I watch the game?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 7pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the game live online via the Sky Go app.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Manchester City vs Bournemouth, the final home game of a rather poor season for Pep Guardiola’s men.
Can they give Kevin de Bruyne a decent send-off, or will the Cherries simply compound their misery after defeat in the FA Cup final at the weekend?
