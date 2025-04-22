Manchester City vs Aston Villa LIVE: Team news as sides set to battle for final Champions League spots
Manchester City face Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight, with both sides looking to land a potentially vital blow in the race for Champions League qualification.
City start the week in the qualification spots after last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton, though they are only a point ahead of seventh-placed Villa with five games left to play.
While Pep Guardiola’s side have favourable fixtures as they look to book a place in the top five, a win tonight could be key against an in-form Villa side.
And Unai Emery’s team – who face a more difficult path to make it back to Europe’s top cup competition – will be buoyed by recent performances as they look to leapfrog City for now.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the Etihad below:
Team news
Ederson may miss out again due to a going injury and Erling Haaland remains out. Manuel Akanji returned off the bench against Everton. Nico O’Reilly should continue after his crucial goal at Goodison.
Ollie Watkins struck against Newcastle on his return to the starting line-up and it would be a surprise to see the striker drop out, but Villa have a huge game on Saturday against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.
