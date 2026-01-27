Major League Soccer launches Walmart Saturday Showdown for 2026 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major League Soccer is set to revolutionize its weekly schedule with the introduction of the Walmart Saturday Showdown, a new initiative designed to create a consistent, must-watch experience for fans across the United States and Canada.

The programme will spotlight a marquee match every Saturday throughout the regular season, kicking off with a highly anticipated clash between reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).

This inaugural showdown is scheduled for 21 February 2026, at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV.

The launch marks a significant step in the league's efforts to establish a clear focal point for supporters, ensuring a premier fixture is easily accessible each week.

All MLS matches will be exclusively available on Apple TV from 2026 as part of the league's ongoing partnership with the tech giant, promising an expansive and accessible lineup of programming.

open image in gallery Son Heung-min’s LAFC will take on Inter Miami in a Walmart Saturday Showdown clash ( AP )

The initial fixtures for the Walmart Saturday Showdown have been announced, promising an exciting start to the 2026 season:

LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF – 21 February 2026 (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC – 28 February 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC – 7 March 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City – 14 March 2026 (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC – 21 March 2026 (4:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV)

William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, emphasised the initiative's core values, stating: "At its core, Walmart Saturday Showdown is about access and community.

“With Apple TV and MLS, we are celebrating the sport’s momentum and connecting fans with MLS’ most compelling matchups.

“Soccer fans don’t just watch matches, they build traditions that make soccer culture contagious, and we want to make it easier for more people to be a part of the fandom by making matchday consistent and shareable every Saturday."

Viewers can expect an enhanced production and broadcast experience across Apple TV and MLS platforms, designed to bring fans closer to the matchday action.

A notable innovation is the "Shot on iPhone" View, which promises dynamic angles and an immersive perspective, aiming to capture the energy on the pitch and in the stands.

This feature intends to offer a true window into the speed, skill, pressure, and emotion of the game, helping viewers feel more connected when watching from home.

Furthermore, key match highlights captured from the Walmart Saturday Showdown will be widely distributed across MLS and Walmart social channels, ensuring that "can’t-miss moments" quickly become "must-share content" for soccer enthusiasts.

To mark the debut, MLS, Apple, and Walmart will host an immersive fan experience in Los Angeles on 20 February, ahead of the opening weekend.

This activation will feature appearances from MLS legends, well-known hosts, interactive games with collectible prizes, and exclusive previews of what fans can anticipate from the Walmart Saturday Showdown throughout the season.

This event is intended as the first of numerous fan engagement initiatives planned by MLS and Walmart for the entire season, designed to ignite and sustain fandom.

open image in gallery Walmart have got involved ahead of the 2026 season ( Getty )

Camilo Durana, MLS Executive Vice President, highlighted the significance of the upcoming year for the sport.

"2026 will be a historic year for both Major League Soccer and our sport, and the launch of Walmart Saturday Showdown exemplifies how we continue to create new and exciting experiences for fans through an occasion they can plan for every Saturday," Durana commented.

"MLS has some of the most passionate fans and intense rivalries in all of sports, and we are committed to not only elevating some of our match weeks’ most exciting storylines, but to inspiring a sense of community that will last throughout the 2026 season and beyond."

The Walmart Saturday Showdown represents a new chapter in the multi-year partnership between Walmart and MLS, aiming to deepen fan engagement and grow the sport's following.

Walmart will be prominently featured, reinforcing its commitment to celebrating the world’s game and connecting supporters with the league's most captivating fixtures.