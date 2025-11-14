Major League Soccer calendar set for big shake-up
- Major League Soccer (MLS) owners have voted to transition the league's calendar to a summer-to-spring schedule, effective from 2027.
- This strategic shift aims to align MLS with global football, enhance its competitiveness in the player transfer market, and ensure player availability for national team duties.
- The new calendar will launch in mid-to-late July 2027, with the regular season concluding in April 2028 and the championship match held in May, incorporating a substantial winter break.
- MLS Commissioner Don Garber described the change as "one of the most important decisions" in the league's history, citing benefits such as eliminating playoff competition and aligning with international transfer windows.
- An abbreviated "sprint" season will run from February to May 2027 to facilitate the transition, while the league acknowledges and plans to address potential weather challenges for northern teams during winter months.