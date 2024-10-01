Luton Town vs Oxford United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road
Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Oxford United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Luton Town vs Oxford United
Attempt missed. Siriki Dembélé (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Luton Town vs Oxford United
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luton Town vs Oxford United
Siriki Dembélé (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luton Town vs Oxford United
Substitution, Oxford United. Sam Long replaces Elliott Moore.
Luton Town vs Oxford United
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
