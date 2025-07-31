Luke Shaw makes bold claim for Manchester United’s upcoming season: ‘The aim is to win the Premier League’
Ruben Amorim’s side finished 15th last term but Shaw has set the target of challenging for the title this year
Luke Shaw has given Manchester United a bold target for this season, saying that the squad’s aim is to win the Premier League.
Ruben Amorim’s side finished 15th last year and Shaw, speaking on the squad’s pre-season tour, admitted that the memory of that campaign made his lofty target sound rather unattainable.
But having earlier said that there were “no stragglers” in the new-look United side after an Amorim-led clearout of players, Shaw cut a confident figure.
“The aim has to be to win the Premier League,” he said. “I know people will be questioning me after last season, but it has to be that.
“It’s not just me that thinks that, I’m sure the whole team if you ask them, they all have the same aims.
“Even the manager - I’m sure he probably wouldn’t say in the press - but we all need to have the same beliefs and ambitions, and that family sort of feeling together and you all strive for the same thing.”
Shaw previously said that everyone in the squad is “driving in the same direction”.
Marcus Rashford has made a high-profile move to Barcelona after a rift with the Red Devils’ manager, while other exiles including Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are also likely to depart Old Trafford.
Brentford forward Bryan Mbuemo and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha have joined the squad over the summer to shore up the squad.
