Why Lucy Bronze remains as important as ever for England as Euros plans take shape

Another meeting with Spain brought a very different outcome for Lucy Bronze. For England’s game-changing, talismanic right-back, the World Cup final defeat in Sydney was cruel for two reasons. Olga Carmona’s winning goal came at Bronze’s expense, after being caught venturing up-field. Bronze will be 35 by the time of the next World Cup in 2027. It was not unreasonable to wonder if that had been her final chance.

But at Wembley, as England triumphed against the world champions, Bronze’s display underlined that she remains as important to the Lionesses as ever. That may be an obvious point, given Bronze’s illustrious career as a five-time Champions League winner and former world player of the year, but Sarina Wiegman has considered Bronze’s role, adjusted it slightly, and concluded that it is fundamental to the tactical versatility she demands from her side.

Bronze’s skillset as an attacking, overlapping full-back made her a natural fit for England’s system when injuries necessitated their switch to 3-5-2 during the World Cup. At wing-back, Bronze could replicate many of her qualities, but from further up the pitch. But it was clear during the World Cup final that England’s system was not as refined as it needed to be to defeat an opponent as cohesive as Spain. Bronze’s misadventure exposed the fine margins required at the highest level. Since then, Wiegman has largely reverted to 4-3-3.

The start of the Nations League has brought a tweaking of England’s shape, however. Injuries to Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead and a lack of action for Chloe Kelly meant Wiegman opted to start Manchester City’s attacking midfielder Jess Park on the right wing this month. Park is more of a No 10 than a winger, but Wiegman has still encouraged her to play her natural game and drift inside. Bronze has been left with the right flank to hold down but England’s structure, along with the 33-year-old’s understanding of the role, have allowed her to thrive.

“She brings the power, in defence and going forward,” said Wiegman. “She understands the tactical element really well.” The contrasting nature of England’s second half performances against Portugal and Spain illustrated Bronze’s impact, too. Against Spain, England were resolute and organised in grinding out a 1-0 win. In Portimao, England’s level nosedived after half-time. Conspicuously, that was the point in which Bronze was taken off.

The England player to benefit most from Bronze’s presence this month was undoubtedly Park, who scored the winner against Spain and has emerged as a genuine option to start at the Euros. Bronze’s half-time substitution against Portugal, which was precautionary ahead of the Spain match, left Park requiring to stay wider as Jess Carter tucked in as a more defensive right back. Park became isolated, always having too many to beat. But against Spain, she added to England’s numbers in midfield. She picked up clever positions.

Bronze helped Park flourish in her role against Spain ( The FA via Getty Images )

"What we tried to do in possession, we gave Jess the freedom to come inside to play like a 10,” Wiegman confirmed. “She's very agile, she's really quick and tight on the ball. That’s what we hoped she would bring. She’s had to defend and she can bring that, too. It's really nice for the team when we can make different decisions with different players who can bring different things."

Wiegman also praised Bronze’s ability to raise the levels of those around her. She was closest to Grace Clinton and Park, guiding two of England’s more inexperienced players through the game. “She is so supportive and helpful,” Wiegman said. “That makes other players play better too.” Bronze could do that while winning a series of duels with the rapid Salma Paralluelo, as Spain looked to outnumber her through the movements of Olga Carmona and Mariona Caldentey.

Another element to Bronze’s continued importance to England is that Wiegman does not have another player like her. The England manager does not have another out-and-out right back, preferring instead to fill her squad with versatile options who can play more than one position across the defence like Carter. Maya Le Tissier has stepped in for Bronze when she has been rested, with Wiegman deciding that the Manchester United captain is a right back for England despite playing as a centre-back for her club.

Alessia Russo is also becoming increasingly influential to England under Wiegman and in her past two starts the Arsenal striker has displayed a vast improvement in her overall game, offering clever link-play with her back to goal as well as a goalscoring threat in front of it. Behind her, England’s options at No 9 are limited.

Lauren James, too, has brought a much-needed reminder of her unique attacking talents. Wiegman, though, was equally impressed by the Chelsea forward’s dedication off the ball. “The biggest step she’s made is that in defence she’s working so hard,” Wiegman said. “That’s a massive improvement and I’m proud she’s doing that.”

There could be further changes ahead of the summer but England’s structure is starting to be built around the influence of James on the left, with Wiegman flooding the central areas with inventive, hard-working options like Park, Grace Clinton and Ella Toone. And ahead of what would be a seventh major tournament for the Lionesses, none of that would be possible without Bronze holding the shape on the right and continuing to play a vital part.