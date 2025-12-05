Lucas Paqueta set for immediate return to West Ham side after suspension

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nuno Espirito Santo has promised Lucas Paqueta will come straight back into the West Ham team on Sunday and is confident there will be no repeat of his meltdown against Liverpool.

The Brazil midfielder was sent off last Sunday for collecting two bookings for dissent and then complained on social media that he had not had any psychological support during a two-year spell when he faced betting charges from the FA and the prospect of a lengthy ban.

The former Lyon player served a one-match suspension for his red card against Liverpool but while West Ham got a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in his absence, manager Nuno will change his team to bring back Paqueta at Brighton.

“He is going to play,” he said. “It is in the past. I am positive it will not happen again because he personally admitted his mistake. We spoke about it in the dressing room. I am positive it is over and it will not be repeated.”

Nuno could also have winger Crysencio Summerville back. “Crysencio hopefully returns soon,” he said. “We miss him. We know what he gives to the team.”

Nuno believes West Ham have to accept the pressure of being in the relegation zone after they returned to the bottom three when Leeds beat Chelsea on Wednesday.

He said: “We cannot avoid it. It is a reality. We have to face it. We are fighting for survival. We cannot hide it. The results of other teams we cannot control. It is up to us.”