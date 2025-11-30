Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has launched an extraordinary attack on the Football Association, accusing the governing body of failing to provide him with "psychological support" following his recent sending off against Liverpool.

The Brazil international received two quick-fire yellow cards for dissent from referee Darren England during his side’s 2-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.

Paqueta's emotional outburst comes after he spent two years under an FA investigation into spot-fixing allegations, which saw him accused of deliberately getting booked for betting purposes.

Although cleared of the charges in July, the probe notably scuppered a potential move to Manchester City two summers ago.

Taking to social media platform X, the 28-year-old expressed his distress.

open image in gallery Paqueta was shown a red card in the latter stages of Sunday’s match ( Getty Images )

He wrote: "I understand that now I have to come across as the villain; it’s hard to live with everything that’s been caused in my life and in my psyche! I’ll keep trying to ensure they don’t affect me even more. This doesn’t justify my expulsion, and for that I apologise to the fans and my team-mates!"

Responding to a Sky Sports Premier League post where co-commentator Rob Green labelled his red card "ridiculous behaviour", Paqueta added: "It’s ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation. Perhaps this ridiculous behaviour is just a reflection of everything I’ve had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I’m sorry if I’m not perfect."

The Football Association has been approached for comment regarding Paqueta’s claims.

Meanwhile, West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed he would be discussing the incident privately with the player.

Reflecting on the match, Santo stated: "It’s hard to play against a team like Liverpool with one man less. I will not go much further on comments of the situation. I hope you understand.

“Just allow me to speak with Lucas first and try to understand. I want to have a private conversation, to try to understand. I think it’s unfair not to make any kind of comment without a chance to speak with him."