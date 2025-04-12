Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lucas Pacqueta ‘taking his mind off’ spot-fixing scandal with football, says Graham Potter

Paqueta has been able to play for West Ham throughout the season despite being investigated for spot-fixing

Andy Sims
Saturday 12 April 2025 08:26 EDT
Comments
Alisson fine for Sunday, Bradley as well - Slot fitness update pre West Ham

West Ham boss Graham Potter has revealed how Lucas Paqueta is immersing himself in football as a distraction from his spot-fixing scandal.

The FA hearing into allegations Paqueta deliberately got himself booked four times for betting purposes began last month.

Both the FA, which is understood to be pushing for a lifetime ban for the Brazilian playmaker if he is found guilty, and West Ham are remaining tight-lipped on the details of the case.

But the latest reports suggest the saga could drag on until beyond the end of the season before a decision is reached.

The FA are pushing for a lifetime ban for Paqueta if found guilty of betting breaches
The FA are pushing for a lifetime ban for Paqueta if found guilty of betting breaches (Getty Images)

Paqueta, who denies the allegations, has been able to play throughout the hearing and Potter is set to start him again when West Ham head to leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Potter said: "His mindset has been really good. He comes to training and it takes his mind off stuff that is clearly important and serious.

"I haven't noticed any difference in him in training. The distraction is a welcome one for him. We check on him, make sure he's OK and we listen to him. There haven't been any problems."

Recommended

Potter also gave an update on striker Michail Antonio, who is still recovering from a car accident in December which left him with a broken leg.

"He's just step by step, steady, making progress," said Potter. "But there's no real time on anything, we're just happy he's taking it step by step.

"He's in the gym mostly but he can get out on the pitch and do some more stuff with the physios. It's slowly but surely."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in