Unai Emery says PSG’s third goal does not change Villa’s task in second leg

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says Paris St Germain’s late goal in their 3-1 Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat does not affect his side’s chances of progressing.

Villa looked like returning home from the French capital with just a one-goal deficit after Morgan Rogers’ opener was eclipsed by superb goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

But Nuno Mendes’ added-time goal seems particularly important as Villa had contained Liverpool’s conquerers after France’s public enemy number one Emiliano Martinez made a string of important saves.

Emery says Villa’s outlook remains the same and the defeat is not the “worst” result.

“It’s not changing a lot,” the Spaniard said.

“At 2-1 we were thinking for the next match playing to win, at 3-1 it’s still the same.

“We need to win the next match, not just by one goal, two. I’m very proud of the players and how we are developing and doing with our increasing in our demands and playing against PSG.

“We competed fantastically and we were close to getting a good result. At the end with this goal it’s more or less the same.”

Villa will need to produce the most famous night since they won the European Cup in 1982 if their maiden Champions League journey is to continue.

But Emery still believes, adding: “I believe Villa Park is our home, hopefully we can be stronger, get the duels better than today and have our moment more than today.

“They’re still favourites, and they showed their qualities. The result is not the best or the worst. Still 90 minutes to play in the second leg and we’re ready in case we have to go to extra-time.

“We know it’s a team that’s built to win at very high level. We’re very happy to compete at this level, facing teams collectively, we’re not the best version of our team.

“Collectively and individually I’ll make sure we’re better. We’re here to compete and this is not changing.”

PSG showed why they are fancied to finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time.

“I think we changed our DNA trying to sign young players with a lot of quality,” boss Luis Enrique said.

“We have that resources. It is important to try and develop our idea. We are in that important mix with the enough energy to try to go for the next phase and try to make history in Paris.

“It is our goal to try and win all the trophies. It is an ambitious goal but it is motivating for us.

“I am very happy with the performance today and the whole year and I hope we can continue that way.”