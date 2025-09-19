Liverpool vs Everton Best Bets

Liverpool welcome their neighbours Everton to Anfield for Saturday’s early kick-off, looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table for a few hours at least (12.30pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+)

A few more miles now separate the two sides, since Everton made the move from Goodison Park to Bramley Dock, but the rivalry is still as intense as ever.

Liverpool sit top of the pile with four wins from their opening four games, while Everton have also been in good form, earning seven points so far, leaving them sixth in the table.

The Reds’ 100% league record has been thanks largely to late goals, with three goals in added time and two others within the last seven minutes, and that ability to play for as long as it takes has resulted in betting sites trimming their Premier League winner odds ahead of this encounter.

Liverpool vs Everton betting preview: Reds to continue their domination

Everton this season look very different to the one we have been used to in recent seasons. David Moyes has got his team playing with a real intent and proving just what is possible if you get the ball into the box.

After losing their opening game 1-0 against Leeds at Elland Road, they beat Brighton 2-0 and Wolves 3-2 before having the better of a goalless draw at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The signing of Jack Grealish has been key to the new Everton style of play, and four assists from his four starts earned him his first-ever Premier League Player of the Month award.

It’s fair to say that Liverpool are still nowhere near their best this season, and have struggled against Newcastle, Arsenal and Burnley before ultimately taking all three points.

They showed more of what they are capable of in midweek, as they kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, but it came courtesy of another goal in added time.

Liverpool were 2-0 up after just six minutes, only for them to let their Spanish opponents back into it with two goals from Marcos Llorente, the second of which came after 81 minutes. But the Reds, who saw Alexander Isak make his debut, kept on pushing for the win, and it came courtesy of a superb header from captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Blues will be buoyed by Liverpool’s defensive woes so far this season, but for Liverpool, the derby could be the perfect game for them to get back on track.

David Moyes will have his side set up well to contain their local rivals, but Liverpool have lost just one of their last 28 home games against Everton in all competitions, winning 17 and drawing 10.

They have won the last four meetings at Anfield in a row since a 2-0 defeat in February 2021, all without Everton scoring, and how they would love another clean sheet on Saturday.

The Blues have failed to score in seven of the last nine derbies and while football betting sites are leaning towards both teams scoring on Saturday, based on the current Premier League odds, this could be the fixture where Liverpool rediscover their defensive steel.

Liverpool vs Everton prediction: Liverpool to win to nil - 13/8 William Hill

Salah to shine

Mo Salah has had a slow start to the season, but he still has four goals for club and country from eight appearances. He has admitted, though, that it is taking time to adapt to the new signings and new connections.

As well as new faces in the Reds’ attack, he has not been helped by a change behind him, with various players so far playing at right back.

However, last season’s Premier League golden boot winner goes into this fixture having scored two in two games for Liverpool. He scored the winner against Burnley from the penalty spot last weekend before a lightning-fast start on Wednesday saw him assist Andy Robertson for the opener and then score himself two minutes later.

With Jeremie Frimpong back from injury, plus the addition of Isak to the attack, we could see more of what we expect from Salah, which could be dangerous for the Everton defence.

He has scored eight goals against Moyes’ side so far, and only Steven Gerrard has more Merseyside derby goals in the league with nine. We’re backing Salah to equal that record this weekend.

Liverpool vs Everton prediction: Salah to score at any time - 11/10 BoyleSports

Liverpool vs Everton team news

Liverpool vs Everton predicted line-ups

