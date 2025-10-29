Liverpool vs Crystal Palace betting tips

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup tonight, with Arne Slot’s side looking to put a poor run of results behind them as they hope to go far in the first cup competition of the season.

The hosts have now lost five of their last six matches in all competitions, including four in the Premier League, and while it is still very early in the season it already looks like they may struggle to defend the title they won at a canter in 2024/25.

The Reds sit in seventh, seven points behind leaders Arsenal, and it may well be the case that cup competitions are the best chance of success this term as Slot looks to gel his new-look side.

And their next test comes against a Palace side who have already beaten them once this season – in a 2-1 at Selhurst Park in late September – and Oliver Glazer’s side are looking for a run in the League Cup to add to their maiden FA Cup victory last term.

However, while Palace had an excellent start to the season, they have faltered in recent weeks – with losses to Everton and AEK Larnaca as well as a draw to Bournemouth – which might explain why betting sites have Liverpool as favourites in the latest Carabao Cup odds, compared to a large price for an away win.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction: Reds to re-discover form

Much has been made of Liverpool’a recent struggles both domestically and abroad, with the losses to Galatasaray and Brentford in particular raising questions for Arne Slot as he attempts to gel hundreds of millions of pounds worth of new talent.

While no complaints can be made about Liverpool’s summer spending, it turns out integrating even the most talented of players can prove difficult, as has been shown over the Reds’ last six matches.

Five losses across the last six matches are a worrying sight for Slot, and while the 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt offered some encouragement, losses to Palace, Chelsea and bitter rivals Manchester United mean that Dutchman arguably finds himself under some pressure in the Anfield hotseat just five months after winning a Premier League title in his first season in England.

However, he may have finally run into some luck as his side face an out-of-form Palace team who have faltered in recent weeks despite starting the season well.

In fact, Palace’s last domestic win came against Liverpool in a dramatic last-gasp victory at Selhurst Park on 27 September, with the Eagles going on to win one, draw one and lose three of their next five.

Though the latest of those results came against leaders Arsenal at the Emirates, losses to Everton and AEK Larnaca suggest that Glasner’s side is faltering, with the performance against Bournemouth also not encouraging despite the comeback led by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Both sides have won just one of their last five, but ultimately, it may come down to team selection from both managers, and with each likely to rest some key players, the hosts’ squad depth helps to explain why football betting sites have Liverpool as favourites despite recent results.

However, Palace have scored six and conceded seven across their last five, while Liverpool have scored nine and conceded nine, so while the Reds look the likelier of the two to grab the win considering the game is also at Anfield, a bet on both teams to score looks like decent value.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace betting tip: Gakpo to star in Reds’ win

While plenty of Liverpool stars – including £120m summer signing Alexander Isak and Premier League player of the year Mo Salah – have been misfiring for the Reds this season, Cody Gakpo is one player who seems to have taken plenty of the attacking burden into his own hands of late.

While his contribution has not been enough to turn results in Liverpool’s favour in recent weeks, he has still managed to score three goals and register one assist over the last four games, and was unlucky to hit the woodwork twice against Manchester United.

Nevertheless, he did score in that match as well as as against Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt, and while he was slightly less effective against Brentford, the Dutchman still registered an xA of 0.57, showing that he can play a part even when not scoring.

With Isak likely to be rested, it opens up the space for Hugo Ekitike to start up front with Gakpo on the wing, and with the Frenchman offers at 8/11 to score or assist, we think a wager on Gakpo to do so is better value considering his performances in recent matches.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news

Liverpool: Slot is likely to be without Alexander Isak, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones tonight, with the latter having come off in the loss to Brentford. Isak and Gravenberch missed that match entirely, and even if recovered it is unlikely Slot will select them to start ahead of the home match against Villa in the Premier League. Alisson remains sidelined too, while Jeremie Frimpong also out until later next month.

Palace: The visitors nearly emerged from the loss to Arsenal unscathed, though Chris Richards will be out with a calf issue. Chadi Riad continues his recovery from a knee injury but he won't be available until later next month.

