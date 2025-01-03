Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arne Slot acknowled he has had conversations with Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the Liverpool right-back the subject of an initial enquiry from Real Madrid heading into the new year.

With the vice-captain out of contract in summer he’s now allowed to discuss terms with overseas clubs for a potential free transfer at the end of the season, though reports suggest the Spanish club could return with an offer to take him to Madrid this month.

That’s despite the Reds rejecting their initial conversations over a deal, amid an intention to continue negotiating over an extension for the England international.

Asked about discussions between himself and his player, Slot waved off the suggestion he would reveal the contents of any such talks, but stated he had spoken with him and explained why any reports in the media were not a concern to him.

“Do you really think...!” he trailed off, laughing the unspoken end of the sentence ‘that I’d tell you’. Asked for more general overviews, he added:

“I can completely understand the question that you ask it but these conversations I have never shared. Not about Trent, not about any other. It was a conversation as many others we have and let’s leave it to that.

“If [interest and media speculation] it would destabilise players that other people talk about them, we would really have a problem. At the biggest clubs in the world people always talk about you, for 12 months long. We would have had a problem not just now but in the past six months and I don’t think it destablised them at all.”

Pressed on whether Alexander-Arnold could potentially depart this month, Slot instead merely stated he was working hard and would be in the lineup to face Manchester United.

“I can tell you that he’s playing on Sunday and hopefully brings the performances he has for the last half-year.

“Everybody saw how great he had, how much he is [mentally] here and wants to win here. He played an incredible game against West Ham. I see him on the training ground every day working his a**e off and he’s fully committed to us and he will play on Sunday. If they don’t tell me he’s sick!”

Earlier in his press conference, Slot had detailed where the right-back can still improve his performance level and suggested he had made strides in that regard this season.

“Trent can still improve, I saw a bit already this season. These players are top of the world so there’s not a lot of room for improvment any more, but always a bit. Trent defensively in my opinion has made a step up this season, but sometimes there’s a bit of up and down as well.

“In other games he could have done a bit better, it’s about consistency for top players and that’s maybe where the biggest improvement is,” he said.