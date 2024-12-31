Liverpool reject Trent Alexander-Arnold approach from Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold and have maintained their vice-captain is not for sale in January.

Alexander-Arnold’s deal at Anfield expires in the summer and the defender is a target for Real, whose quest to sign the right back became more urgent after Dani Carvajal was ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Real’s approach was rebuffed before an offer could be made or a fee discussed.

But while the Merseysider is able to sign a pre-contract agreement for a summer move to a foreign club from New Year’s Day, Liverpool are not interested in letting him leave before then.

Liverpool are in talks with Alexander-Arnold about a new deal, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, whose deals also expire at the end of the season.

Manager Arne Slot has praised all three for their performances amid uncertainty about their futures. While the Egyptian and the Dutchman have said they want to stay at Anfield, Alexander-Arnold has given fewer public indications about his preference – but he has not told Liverpool he intends to leave.

The 26-year-old has helped Liverpool go first in both the Premier League and the Champions League, and scored in their 5-0 win at West Ham on Sunday.