Liverpool make over 1,000 lifetime bans in crackdown on ticket touting
The club also shut down 45,000 fake ticketing accounts
Liverpool have dished out over 1,000 lifetime bans and shut down 45,000 accounts as the club cracks down on ticket touting.
The club revealed that they issued a record 1,114 indefinite bans last season - a huge increase from the 75 imposed seen during the 2023/24 season - with almost half of those bans levied following the discovery of “mass manipulation software”.
Liverpool reiterated their “zero-tolerance” policy to ticket touting - the practice of buying tickets often in bulk and reselling at a significantly higher price than their original face value - with the majority of suspensions handed down for unauthorised selling of season tickets, memberships or hospitality tickets.
In a bid to protect fans from being ripped off or scammed, social media was also targeted in this initiative.
Investigators shutting down 162 social media groups - with a combined membership of more than one million users – that were involved in selling fake tickets or reselling real tickets at extortionate rates.
As well as the 45,000 fake ticketing accounts that were shut down, the club is currently investigating a further 10,000 accounts.
