Is Liverpool vs Southampton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture for free

Liverpool host Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with the Premier League leaders looking to maintain their winning record this season against the struggling Saints.

Arne Slot’s side earned a narrow 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby at the weekend to keep their 100 per cent win record in tact, with the last-gasp 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek also proving that the Premier League champions will take some beating this season.

Meanwhile, the Saints travel up north in the middle of a shock start to the season that sees them 19th in the Championship table after six games, with Will Still’s side earning just one win since he took over.

A 3-1 loss away to Hull at the weekend shows the scale of the task at hand for the Saints as they travel to Anfield, though the second division side will hope to spring a shock against what will likely be a heavily rotated Liverpool side.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Southampton?

Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield on Tuesday, 23 September, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on free-to-air TV via ITV 1 and STV, while subscribers can also watch online via ITVX. ITV coverage starts at 7.30pm BST.

Sky subscribers can also watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Team news

Arne Slot is set to give Liverpool debuts to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and centre-back Giovanni Leoni. The defensive duo are likely to be joined in the side by record signing Alexander Isak, with the £125m man being given the chance to open his Liverpool account against the Championship club.

Slot has hinted he could bring in a fresh 11 and has already vowed to rest the outfield players who played 90 minutes against both Atletico Madrid and Everton, in Mohamed Salah, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Saints manager Will Still is seemingly trying to figure out his best 11 at present, and though he’ll need a strong team to contend with the Premier League leaders, he may choose to field a weaker side with the Saints struggling in the second division.

He is unable to call upon Welington, Joe Aribo and Samuel Edozie due to ongoing injuries, though there remains plenty of competition in attack after Adam Armstrong scored a late goal last time out despite Damion Downs starting the match up front.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Gomez, Leoni, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo; Ngumoha, Jones, Chiesa; Isak.

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Roerslev, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Jander, Charles; Fellows, Azaz, Fraser; Armstrong.